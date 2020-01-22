FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven voters will be asked to approve a new local option tax on Town Meeting Day March 3.
The 1% tax will be applied to taxable purchases throughout the town, including sales, rooms, meals and alcohol. The tax will exclude food, heating oil and gas.
Last Thursday, the town Select Board approved warning language for the tax, which will appear on the town meeting ballot.
According to Fair Haven Town Manager Joe Gunter, revenue from the tax will fund construction of a new waste water treatment plant set to begin in 2021. Last November, voters approved a $6.5 million bond for the facility.
Gunter said the new tax will cover about 70% of the bond repayment. He said that “conservative” estimate is based on Vermont Department of Taxes calculations from last year, but noted that figure “could fluctuate.”
The current plant, which was built in 1969, is at the end of its lifespan.
Gunter said the tax will be exclusively used to pay for future infrastructure projects, including water and sewer upgrades. He added the funds cannot be used for anything else — a stipulation he and the Select Board wanted in place to ensure future managers and boards could only tap the funds for projects that met the criteria.
“I know it’s another tax. There’s no way getting around that,” Gunter said.
However, he views an option tax as an “equalizer,” noting that it puts a modest tax on consumers — including non-Fair Haven residents — spending money around town without impacting the property taxes or sewer rates of residents, some of whom are living on a low or fixed income.
Gunter said support for the tax around town is split “50-50.”
Select Board Chairman Bob Richards said he is “not sold” on the tax. He voted against placing the warning on the ballot last Thursday, but was unable to sway fellow board members to his side.
“I’m worried that it places a burden on the local merchants,” he said.
Richards remains committed to the project. He said a modern waste water treatment plant is “good for the town” because it expands the town’s capacity to accommodate new business development.
While the tax was not his first option, he agreed the town shouldn’t simply increase sewer rates to pay for something everyone benefits from. “The entire board feels 600 sewer users shouldn’t foot the bill themselves.”
Despite his opposition, Richards said he will remain neutral heading up to the vote, and “let the people decide.”
Business owners around town are skeptical.
Cindy Pritchard, a Fair Haven resident and owner of Finders Keepers on Main Street, said she is “of two minds” on the issue. She acknowledged that the new plant will be good for the town, but thinks the tax is “going to hurt a little bit.”
She said she supported the bond in November, but would prefer an alternative to the tax — though she’s not sure what that would be.
“I’m not sure what the answer is,” she said.
Pritchard fears the tax will force people to shop and spend their money elsewhere.
“We don’t have as much disposable income as other towns,” she said.
Elsewhere on Main Street, Deborah Fallon, owner of Rosewood Café and Store, also has mixed feelings.
She, too, supported the bond, but is unsure if a tax is the best way to pay for it.
“I’m not necessarily opposed to it. I’d like to hear other ideas,” she said.
Fallon, who opened her business in July of last year, said she believes customers already pay enough in taxes between the state’s 9% rooms and meals tax and 6% sales tax. She is worried that another tax — even 1% — is too much of a burden.
“It makes it harder for people on a limited budget to be able to enjoy themselves,” she said.
Fallon said she and her customers have voiced displeasure over the tax as well. “Everyone I’ve talked to about it is unhappy with the idea.”
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
