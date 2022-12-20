FAIR HAVEN — The town has formed a new committee to take a look at its budget from another angle.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said earlier this month that he was organizing a Revenue Committee to meet during the budgeting season and present to the select board come January some ideas on how to raise revenues.
“In the town of Fair Haven, historically the tax rate has always been a little higher,” he said. “So, to break down the property tax rate, I thought I would reach out to the community and see if anybody had some ideas on how we can generate some revenue in town to lower that tax rate.”
The committee met first on Dec. 12.
Gunter stated in an email that the committee consists of himself; two selectmen, Chadd Viger and Rich Greenough; Fair Haven Police Chief Bill Humphries; Joe Donaldson, a Fair Haven resident; Cindy Prichard, a resident and business owner; Rachel Casey, a resident; Liz Ambule, the town accountant; and Bonnie Rosati, a resident and police administrative assistant.
Six of the nine members live in Fair Haven, he stated, and represent a mix of people. He said he expects to see the committee meet a total of four times and report to the board in January.
Gunter said he hasn’t heard of a committee like this being used before.
“I figured I could sit in my office, and I could talk to just the people I talk to in my own little bubble to come up with ideas or I could reach out and see who has a better idea,” he said.
He told the board at its Dec. 13 meeting that revenue is an often-neglected piece of the budgeting process, not just in Fair Haven but in other places he’s worked.
“Maybe this is just my perception, but I don’t know if towns talk about revenue enough,” he said. “For as long as I’ve (served), going back to when I was a volunteer in Maryland up until today, we always seem to talk about how we’re going to cut the budget, and we need to save some money, so I thought it would be a good idea to just get out in front of it and talk about revenue.”
Selectman Glen Traverse asked whether the committee wanted ideas from the board.
“I know there were a lot of great ideas last time from the public, and hopefully we can get some of them compiled and go from there,” said Greenough.
Traverse said it would be helpful to him if, when the committee does return with some ideas, that it includes its best guess on how much the idea will cost and how much revenue it will generate.
“It gives me an idea of where we are so we could do some kind of analysis that would help us prioritize,” Traverse said.
“Most of the things they were talking about (at the Dec. 13 meeting) were pretty much just some basic fees here and there, it’s not going to cost anything to implement them but they’re going to bring in a little bit of money,” said Greenough. “We haven’t hit the gold mine yet here, anywhere.”
Select Board Chair Bob Richards asked Gunter to explore a program he heard about that he believes would let the town essentially get paid for its forest lands. The news story he heard was about how it was working in Seattle. Gunter said he asked the state about this and was told Fair Haven didn’t have enough forest land, but Richards said that might not be true given what he heard reported.
Traverse wished to know whether the committee planned to earmark revenue streams or just send the money to the general fund. Greenough said he thinks that ought to be something the board decides when the time comes.
The board then discussed possibly increasing the fee it charges West Haven for use of the transfer station or using a new way to calculate the cost. Right now, it charges $16,000.
