FAIR HAVEN — The town’s small business revolving loan fund has undergone some changes and can now be used to increase local housing options.

The revolving loan fund has been around for several years now, and was started with a $30,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. Those who wish to apply do so through the town with the select board having the final say on whether a loan is issued.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

