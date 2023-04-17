FAIR HAVEN — The town’s small business revolving loan fund has undergone some changes and can now be used to increase local housing options.
The revolving loan fund has been around for several years now, and was started with a $30,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. Those who wish to apply do so through the town with the select board having the final say on whether a loan is issued.
At its April 4 meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve some changes to the loan fund policy as recommended by the town Economic Development Committee.
Selectman Glen Traverse said then there’s now a cap of $15,000 per loan. The interest rate also has been reduced to 0%.
He noted that the loans can now be applied to housing. Previously, they were only for Fair Haven businesses either looking to start up, expand or otherwise renovate. Traverse said because of the housing shortage, the Economic Development Committee figured it would be a good idea to have housing units eligible for a loan.
Business loans have to be paid back within five years, Traverse said; while housing loans have to be repaid in three.
The decision to drop the interest rate was due to the economy and the fact individuals are struggling, said Traverse. The committee felt this trumped the desire for the loan fund to grow itself, he said.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said Monday that previously the interest rates on the loan were set at the Wall Street Journal prime rate, which, if one were to use the current figures, would be 8%, up from 7.75% the previous month.
With the rate being 0%, the fund won’t grow itself, but the board still could add to the fund, according to Gunter.
Traverse said at the meeting that the application form has also been streamlined down to two pages.
Applications are first reviewed by the Economic Development Committee, and if they seem like good ideas, then they go to the board to be approved or denied, he said.
Gunter said only one loan has been granted so far. It was to Dave Nelson for $30,000 to install a sprinkler system in the Playhouse building. That loan has been paid back.
The town has about $41,000 in the fund, he said.
To date, three businesses have expressed interest in taking out a loan, but none have yet applied, he said. All were businesses, none were for housing.
The loan fund almost vanished completely in 2021 due to a lack of applications. The money had been available for a few years at that point, but because none was being lent out, the USDA was set to take it back. Nelson’s application essentially kept the fund alive.
Traverse serves as chair of the Economic Development Committee, and said that one way the fund might grow is for the board to put some money into the fund come next budget season, though that hasn’t been discussed or decided upon. What the board does to grow the fund likely will depend on how successful the current pool of money is.
He said there’s a need for housing units just about everywhere, Fair Haven being no exception.
