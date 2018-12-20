FAIR HAVEN — The latest draft of Fair Haven's proposed town budget shows a 3-percent increase over last year. The largest budget savings were due to a switch in insurance providers, according to Town Manager Joe Gunter.
“We saved (over) $50,000 on insurance,” Gunter said. “This allowed the board to increase paving, pay the new loader payment and have a full-time recreation director in the budget.”
The budget process is not yet complete. Gunter said the Select Board will meet again to discuss the proposal in an open meeting on Jan. 8, with its final budget vote set for Jan. 15.
Fair Haven moved their insurance and liability from Property and Casualty Intermunicipal Fund (PACIF) — an insurance arm of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns — to Hickok and Boardman Insurance group, Gunter said.
The overall town budget is slated to go up to $2.3 million, an estimated $70,000 increase due largely to minor increases in the fire department and services to the Air Park, and the purchase of a new town loader slated to cost $22,000 after insurance costs, Gunter said.
“We saved money, increased services and met inflation costs all at the same time,” Gunter said.
The board is also budgeting $40,000 for a new full-time recreation director, bringing the recreation budget up 42 percent, which Gunter said is still a prospective position.
“The board will make a final decision in the next two meetings,” Gunter said in an interview on Wednesday. “We said, 'Right now, let's leave it in and get a clear position on what this person might do' ... the board saw we were doing more in the community, and doing more fundraising and providing more programs.”
Gunter said the board wants to focus on strengthening neighborhood connection and increasing town activities — including setting up the ice rink currently unused and in storage — while also reaching out to other towns to investigate what programs and methods have helped bolster community engagement.
