FAIR HAVEN — Two adults and two children were displaced by a fire on Tuesday.
Fair Haven Fire Chief Jim Heller said his department was sent to 23 Prospect St. at 6:56 p.m. for a reported structure fire. Beside Fair Haven, fire departments from Poultney; Hampton, New York; and Whitehall, New York, responded, along with Fair Haven Rescue Squad, Granville (New York) Rescue Squad, and Fair Haven Police Department.
Heller said the first floor of the building was completely engulfed in flames when he arrived.
“The fire went all through the building with rather incredible speed, but that’s typical of a structure today with modern furnishings,” Heller said. “Things burn a lot hotter and a lot faster than they did 30 years ago, and some of our probationary members got to see that firsthand and realize everything we were trying to teach them in school is true.”
The fire was under control after about an hour, he said, while firefighters were there for several more hours more making sure it was completely out.
No one was injured in the incident, though one firefighter was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center as a precaution because of a medical issue, said Heller. The Granville ambulance covered for Fair Haven Rescue during this time.
Heller said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area of the downstairs apartment. The tenant there was at the grocery store when the fire started. The smoke triggered the alarm in an upstairs unit, alerting residents to the fire.
The problem might have been the oven in the downstairs apartment, said Heller. It was a “smart oven” and automatically sent a message to the downstairs tenant’s phone saying there was an issue.
Heller said he’s not sure how many units were in the building, but believes it was at least two. The building is completely uninhabitable, he said.
Fair Haven Police Chief William Humphries said in an email Wednesday that a total of four people were displaced by the fire, two adults and two children.
