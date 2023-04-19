FAIR HAVEN — Two adults and two children were displaced by a fire on Tuesday.

Fair Haven Fire Chief Jim Heller said his department was sent to 23 Prospect St. at 6:56 p.m. for a reported structure fire. Beside Fair Haven, fire departments from Poultney; Hampton, New York; and Whitehall, New York, responded, along with Fair Haven Rescue Squad, Granville (New York) Rescue Squad, and Fair Haven Police Department.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.