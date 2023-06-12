FAIR HAVEN — A special educator with a student-centered philosophy will be joining Fair Haven Grade School as its new assistant principal come Aug. 1.
Currently, a special educator at Castleton Elementary School, Wendy Foran has over 20 years of experience in various educational roles, including as a teacher and an administrator.
Foran is taking over for Jennefer Paquette, FHGS’s current assistant principal, who accepted a position earlier this spring as the middle school principal for Fair Haven Union Middle and High School.
“(When applying), I was thinking about what I could do to help out the Slate Valley district. They’ve been really good to me,” Foran said. “I know it’s a hard time for educators and finding administrators is difficult. I have my certifications, so that’s what got the ball rolling.”
According to a recent press release announcing Foran’s new role, she first joined Slate Valley Unified Union in 2020 after deciding she wanted to work a bit closer to her home of Fort Ann, New York. Foran previously worked at Mount Anthony High School in Bennington, where she served as a special educator, assistant principal and director of special education.
SVUUSD Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said after reviewing Foran’s application, her experience both inside and outside the district made her a great fit for the position.
“I think she'll be an integral part of the team at Fair Haven Grade School,” Olsen-Farrell said. “That experience, especially in the area of special education, is super important and helpful to the team moving forward.”
She added that Foran’s dedication to her job, love for students and passion for education were also some of the leading traits that secured her the position.
FHGS Principal Deb Infurna said that Foran’s background in special education will be a great asset to the school, adding that part of Foran’s new job will be helping coordinate special education at FHGS.
“I’m looking forward to her (joining) our team and taking over that component of the work that we do. I have been doing that along with doing my duties as a principal this year and I’m excited to have her and her expertise on board,” Infurna said.
Foran, who described her educational philosophy as “student-centered,” said she is looking forward to using her knowledge to assist the district and help build a strong team of special education professionals to serve FHGS students.
“I really feel like educators need to be student-centered, (which) can go a variety of ways. Some students need more structure, some students need less structure. So, I think everything you do depends on the student and their needs at that particular time — because student needs can change as they progress through their educational career,” Foran said.
And though she said she will miss the community at Castleton Elementary School greatly, Foran is excited to get to know the FHGS community.
“Wendy is always unbelievably happy and positive. She always has a smile on her face and having that kind of demeanor brings so much to the climate and culture of a school,” Infurna said. “(Her ability to) connect with people is going to be huge in her developing relationships with students, families and our staff.”