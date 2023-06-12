FAIR HAVEN — A special educator with a student-centered philosophy will be joining Fair Haven Grade School as its new assistant principal come Aug. 1.

Currently, a special educator at Castleton Elementary School, Wendy Foran has over 20 years of experience in various educational roles, including as a teacher and an administrator.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0