FAIR HAVEN — The town has a new website.
An overview of the new site was given at the March 21 select board meeting by Town Manager Joe Gunter. The new site is fairhavenvt.gov and, according to Gunter, has all the same features as the old website only now it’s far easier to navigate.
He said that people can still pay their bills through the site, while many of the town’s land and other records are much easier to find. The scans of town policy documents are now much cleaner as well.
Board members seemed pleased by the results. Gunter said the site can be added to as needed and that any bugs can be addressed.
On Thursday, Gunter said the company who made the website was S2R Studios, which can be found at s2rstudios.com online. The bill to the town was $2,500. Gunter claimed some of the quotes he was getting for a new town website were ranging between $40,000 and $60,000, making this a good deal.
“We wanted to put Fair Haven’s best face forward, so that’s why we wanted to get a new website,” said Gunter.
He said that his wife, Bree Gunter, volunteered her time to serve as project manager for the town, working with S2R Studios to make sure everything the town wanted on the site got in.
S2R Studios is owned by Karen Morreale.
Morreale said she’s been in the area for the past several years, having married Fair Haven native Joe Monroe after the two met in Florida, where they spend part of their time. “I fell in love with Fair Haven. It’s really close to our heart,” she said on Friday.
She created Scotch Hill Brewing’s website, whose owners recommended her to the town.
