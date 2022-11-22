FAIR HAVEN — The dispute centering around the town clerk’s salary flared up again last week as the select board began going over next year’s proposed budget.

Town Clerk Dani Roberts, who served as assistant town clerk for 12 years prior to being elected town clerk in March and who has served many years as a lister, said at the Nov. 14 board meeting that the budget proposed by Town Manager Joe Gunter would see her taking a pay cut.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.