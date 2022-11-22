FAIR HAVEN — The dispute centering around the town clerk’s salary flared up again last week as the select board began going over next year’s proposed budget.
Town Clerk Dani Roberts, who served as assistant town clerk for 12 years prior to being elected town clerk in March and who has served many years as a lister, said at the Nov. 14 board meeting that the budget proposed by Town Manager Joe Gunter would see her taking a pay cut.
“So, in 2022 my gross pay will be $40,163,” she said. “In 2023 if we go with (Gunter’s) figures it’s $37,462.50 a decrease of $2,700.50, or a pay cut of 6.72%.”
Select Board Chair Bob Richards said this likely was because for several months Roberts was being paid the same rate as former town clerk who’d held the job for a few decades and was also treasurer.
Roberts acknowledged that, but felt she’s worth more.
“I am asking for what I think is based on my experience, my knowledge of the town, not just as town clerk but as a lister for 18 years, as historian for 30 some-odd years; all of that goes into this job, all of that is information people come to me for. I am worth more than $37,000,” said Roberts.
In April, Roberts and the board had a public, highly contentious debate about her compensation, after which it was agreed that she would be paid what was due to the former town clerk for the remainder of the budget cycle, then at the rate of $17 per hour. She’d also get health benefits and could make the case for an increase in her salary come budget season.
Many of the same points were made last week that were made several months ago. Roberts argues that her job is difficult, that she puts in far more hours than she’s paid for, that her experience with the town on the whole should boost her value, and that what she’s asking for is comparable to what other town clerks in the area are receiving.
Board member Jay Brown restated that Roberts knew what the pay would be when she ran for the position and that it matches her level of experience.
According to Richards, the former town clerk, Suzanne Dechame, was told her pay would be lowered. She then retired.
Board member Chadd Viger said the board does value Roberts’ work, but the increase she’s asking for is considerable given the state of the economy.
“(U)nfortunately, pay raises are not a good way, in business, to say, ‘Hey, we value you,’ because if that were the case, I would pay all of my employees well beyond what I could pay them, in my day job,” he said.
Richards said Roberts has been heard and the board will likely discuss her salary and others into January.
Log In
