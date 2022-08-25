Water ski
Buy Now

A water skier goes for a ride on Lake Bomoseen on Thursday.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

FAIR HAVEN — The Lake Bomoseen Association will decide at the end of the year whether to pursue its efforts to treat the lake for milfoil using an herbicide.

Sam Drazin, interim Lake Bomoseen Association president, said Thursday that the decision was made by the association’s board of trustees at the annual meeting earlier this month.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.