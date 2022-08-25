FAIR HAVEN — The Lake Bomoseen Association will decide at the end of the year whether to pursue its efforts to treat the lake for milfoil using an herbicide.
Sam Drazin, interim Lake Bomoseen Association president, said Thursday that the decision was made by the association’s board of trustees at the annual meeting earlier this month.
In the spring, the lake association applied to the Department of Environmental Conservation for a permit to use ProcellaCOR, an herbicide, to control the amount of Eurasian milfoil in the lake, kicking off a heated public controversy.
In May, the lake association asked the department to put the application on technical hold until Aug. 1 while it reassessed and gathered more information.
According to an email to the Rutland Herald from Misha Cetner, lake and shoreland ecologist with the Department of Environmental Conservation, there are no specific rules for how long a technical hold can last.
Meanwhile, debates about the herbicide continue around the Lake Bomoseen communities.
One of the most recent occurred Tuesday at the Fair Haven Select Board meeting where Lindsey Waterhouse, a member of the Lake Bomoseen Association Board of Trustees, shared with the board a letter he’d written to the DEC about a letter the Fair Haven Select Board had written several months ago, opposing the use of herbicide in the lake.
The towns of Hubbardton, Castleton and Fair Haven have all written letters to the DEC stating they oppose use of the herbicide. In Castleton, a well-attended public forum was held where the majority of attendees opposed the herbicide.
Waterhouse said he is a resident of Fair Haven and doesn’t own property on the lake, though he does serve on the lake association’s water quality committee. He said he’s got a background in environmental engineering, bioenvironmental engineering, served as a project manager for environmental restoration for the U.S. Air Force, and was credited by former governor Howard Dean for implementing one for the environmental restorations systems in the Department of Buildings and General Services.
“I know a little bit about toxicology, I know a little bit about water quality, and I guarantee you I can read a material safety data sheet and know something about risk assessment and toxicology,” he said. “I’m speaking from knowledge, I’m not speaking because I don’t know anything about this. This isn’t my opinion, I’m trying to give you as much information as I can.”
In his letter to the DEC, Waterhouse wrote that oversight of properties and town positions with regard to Lake Bomoseen fall under the purview of the Castleton Select Board, and that Fair Haven’s letter is “meaningless and without merit” for several reasons. Among them, he claimed the Fair Haven board didn’t do enough to warn people of its decision, nor did it reach out to the Lake Bomoseen Association or try to engage the public on the issue.
Selectman Jay Brown made a motion for the board to let the letter it sent to the DEC stand. The board voted 5-0 to do so.
Before Waterhouse began his presentation, Brown asked where the LBA was getting its information about the herbicide, suggesting that it was all from the company that makes it. Waterhouse later denied this was the case.
During the discussion, Brown noted that Fair Haven’s interest in the lake comes from the town being in the same watershed. He said he believes what goes into the lake can wind up in Fair Haven, and flow into Lake Champlain.
Waterhouse said he didn’t wish to get into a technical discussion on the issue, but suggested that any herbicides in the local rivers might come from agriculture. He and Brown’s conversion got somewhat heated before Brown motioned for the letter to stand, as is.
Waterhouse said he hadn’t come to convince the board to rescind or change its letter, as some on social media had claimed he would. He said that should the board ever change its stance, he’d be happy to provide information on the subject.
Select Board Chairman Bob Richards, in response to Waterhouse’s claims about how the decision to send the Fair Haven letter was reached, said he brought the topic to a board round table, then placed it on the agenda for the following meeting. Everything was warned properly and decisions weren’t made illegally, nor in haste, he said.
Drazin said Thursday that Waterhouse has the right as a taxpayer to bring whatever he likes to his local select board for consideration, and wasn’t aware of anyone else planning to go before other select boards with this issue.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.