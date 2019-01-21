A Fair Haven man is being held on $7,500 bail after he was served with an arrest warrant on Wednesday, the day he was being arraigned on a new charge.
Christopher A. Burns, 49, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
Burns was also arrested on a $500 warrant issued in May after Burns failed to appear for a jury draw in another pending case. In September 2016, Burns was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
While Burns was being arraigned for domestic assault on Jan. 16, Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Daron Raleigh said the state was asking Judge Thomas Zonay to impose $10,000 bail on Burns. She cited his failure to appear in court in May and two other records that he failed to appear in court, and his criminal records in the states of Florida and Georgia.
Attorney Katelyn Atwood, who represented Burns, asked the bail be struck. She said Burns had told her he failed to appear in court because he had been told he was getting a new attorney and the new attorney never contacted him.
Zonay noted that Burns had two previous failures to appear during a case from 2015 for which Burns was ultimately convicted of petty larceny and unlawful trespass.
“(Burns) asserts that for each of the failures to appear that he was not notified of the court appearance. … Indeed, in (Burns') most recent case as well as the time before this last case, the one constant has been not appearing in court,” Zonay said.
The domestic assault charge is based on an affidavit written by Chief William Humphries, of the Fair Haven Police Department.
Humphries said he went to Burns' home on Jan. 15 because an assault had been reported. At the home, Humphries spoke to a woman who said Burns had been drinking whiskey and then assaulted her.
Humphries said he could see injuries on the woman's head.
When he spoke to Burns, Humphries said he saw signs that Burns was intoxicated.
Among the conditions set by Zonay was a prohibition against Burns consuming alcohol.
The woman gave police a statement in which she said Burns had grabbed her by the neck and threw her head against a small refrigerator.
“I'm very afraid of him and he told me he would destroy my instruments. Threw my belongings all across the floor,” the woman wrote in her statement.
Humphries said Burns declined to be interviewed but denied the woman's story when told about the allegations she had made.
In the simple assault case, a woman told Vermont State Trooper Kipp Colburn on July 9, 2016, that she had been assaulted by one man she knew and another man she didn't know.
On Aug. 5, 2016, the woman went to the Rutland County family court to obtain a relief from abuse order. The man she knew from the alleged assault had brought another man to the courthouse to act as his witness. The woman said she recognized that witness, later identified by police as Burns, as the second man who allegedly assaulted her in July 2016.
Burns has pleaded not guilty to the simple assault charge in the 2016 case.
He is currently being held at the Rutland jail.
