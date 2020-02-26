FAIR HAVEN — The candidates for mayor in Fair Haven are a bunch of animals. Literally.
The race for honorary animal mayor has heated up in recent days with 18 challengers coming out of the woodwork — and the barn — to unseat Mayor Lincoln, a Nubian goat who won the seat last year.
The election is part of an effort to raise money for Fair Haven Grade School's playground fund. According to Fair Haven Town Manager Joe Gunter, last year's election raised several thousand dollars toward the $80,000 needed for new playground equipment.
The fundraiser has garnered attention from around the world. Gunter said the town received a donation from Australia this week.
This time out, the crowded field of challengers includes: Campy Town Bid the horse, Gabriel the cat, Daisy the puppy, Pupeye "Wink" Jenkins the dog, Warrior the hamster, Murfee the dog, Skidder the dog, Sammi the dog, Sammy Williams the dog, Brown Dog the dog, Dozer the Dog, Steve the cat, Lulu the cat, Peaches the bunny, Addiline the hamster, Toby the dog and Moo Mers the cat.
Residents had until Tuesday to put an animal on the ballot for a $5 nomination fee, which will go toward the playground fund.
Speaking for the incumbent, Chris Stanton said it's "nice to see the community involved."
He said in her first term, Lincoln has continued to raise money for the playground through public appearances at the Memorial Day parade and Spring Fling as well as selling T-shirts with her image on it.
Stanton said Lincoln is a "real people animal."
One challenger who's not kidding around is Murfee, a 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel. A certified therapy dog with Caring Canines Therapy Dogs of Southern Vermont, Murfee regularly visits nursing homes, hospitals and schools.
He is the founder of Fair Haven Grade School's "Reading with Dogs" program.
"Murfee loves kids," said Linda Barker, Murfee's aptly-named campaign manager and spokeswoman.
And while Murfee may not be as physically imposing as some of his opponents, he's already proven himself to be a giant when it comes to fundraising.
A bake sale held by the candidate last weekend at Shaw's in Fair Haven raised $570 for the playground.
K-9 Officer Sammy is hoping her almost 5 years of law-enforcement experience with the Fair Haven Police Department will make her stand out from the pack.
Speaking for Sammy, a German shepherd rescue dog and Chittenden County native, Chief Bill Humphries said Sammy got into the race to do her part to raise money for the playground.
Not to be outdone by Murfee's fundraising hustle, Sammy held a "Jail and Bail" event this week, putting Fair Haven Grade School Principal Deb Infurna and Assistant Principal Jen Pauquette "behind bars" with bail set at $25 each.
Humphries reported that Sammy currently has a warrant out for Fair Haven Select Board Chairman Bob Richards.
On Town Meeting Day, voters will choose the mayor on a special ballot. Voters may make a donation, but none is required.
Students from the grade school will also visit the town polling place to cast a vote for the candidate of their choice.
Gunter said the elections have been a "great civics lesson for kids" that gets them involved in the democratic process.
"It's a great to get them interested in voting at an early age," said Stanton.
When asked if Gunter has a horse — or dog, or goat, or hamster — in the race, he said he's not officially backing any candidate. "I've got to be impartial."
Donations to the playground fund can be made via a GoFundMe page (bit.ly/PlaygroundFund) or by sending a check to Fair Haven Town Hall in care of "playground fund."
