FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven will not be getting a local option tax.
The 1% tax — which would have been applied to taxable purchases throughout the town, including sales, rooms, meals and alcohol — was intended to pay down a $6.5 million bond voters approved last November to repair the town’s aging waste water treatment plant.
The tax failed by three votes, 417-414.
Town Manager Joe Gunter had characterized the tax as an “equalizer,” noting that it would have put a modest tax on consumers — including non-Fair Haven residents — spending money around town without impacting the property taxes or sewer rates of residents.
However, the tax drew criticism from some local business owners who argued another tax would negatively impact business.
In January, Select Board Chairman Bob Richards told the Herald he was “not sold” on the tax. He had voted against placing the warning on the ballot.
“I’m worried that it places a burden on the local merchants,” Richards said in January, adding that he remained committed to the project. He said a modern waste water treatment plant is “good for the town” because it expands the town’s capacity to accommodate new business development. The current plant, which was built in 1969, is at the end of its lifespan.
Speaking Tuesday night, Gunter said he was “disappointed,” but understood people’s feelings on a new tax.
“It’s going to make paying for the bond more difficult,” he said, explaining that that cost will now likely be reflected in property taxes or water and sewer rates.
Given the close results, Gunter said a recount is “a possibility.”
