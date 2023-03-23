FAIR HAVEN — The town is again experiencing sticker shock on a public works project, but officials hope going out for bids again will see a lower price tag.
At its regular Tuesday meeting, the Fair Haven Select Board voted unanimously to reject a bid submitted by Belden Co. for the lights in the park and ride and a park project, which the town had estimated would cost about $590,000.
Belden’s bid was $978,070, 64% higher than anticipated, said Town Manager Joe Gunter.
The board was swift to balk at the cost.
“We can’t do that,” said Selectman Richard Greenough. “I make a motion that we reject that.”
Select Board Chair Bob Richards said he spoke to the Agency of Transportation about the project and was told that the bid cost of moving equipment was four times what had been estimated, that the park-and-ride project was twice as high as estimated, and so was the lighting aspect of the project.
“They’re way off, and there’s no way we can come up with that kind of money, nor should we,” he said.
The AOT recommends the town look to other local contractors — the catch being they have to be pre-qualified with the state as the projects rely on state grant funds. Richards said that’s a short list with Markowski Excavating, Casella Construction and Belden being the only real options.
“I think we just have to start over,” said Richards.
“It’s strange no one wanted to bid on a job like this, it really is,” said Greenough.
Gunter said on Thursday that the town has been awarded two grants to cover these projects. Both have the town matching them at 20%. They’ve been in the planning phases for the past three years or so and were slated to be completed this year. The park and ride project would add a “rain garden” — basically a grassy median designed to absorb rainwater into the ground and keep it out of the storm drains. The lights in the park project would allow for more outdoor, nighttime events.
What this means for the projects is debatable.
Richards said he’d be surprised if anything was completed this year, while Gunter was more optimistic and said this only delays projects by about a month. He consulted with the project engineers, DuBois & King, and the plan is to look for more bids next week.
“Some things need to be tweaked, and we want to sharpen up the bid, as well, to make it a little bit more compelling,” Gunter said.
Richards said he was skeptical but said he hopes that he’s wrong and more bids will come in for a lower price.
This is not the first time in recent months that the town has seen a project it began planning before or during the pandemic come in at a much higher cost than expected.
Last summer, the town was all set to move ahead with a new salt shed and town garage project that would have let it store more salt for cheaper, and keep it out of the Castleton River, but the project bids came in and showed a $700,000 price tag. The town had been planning to pay for the project with $210,000 in grants funds with a 20% town match. After attempts to find a cheaper option didn’t succeed, the project was scrapped.
Rutland Town has seen a similar problem with its proposed new public safety building on McKinley Avenue. There, the low bidder for an estimated $4.1 million project, was VMS Construction with a bid of $5,462,000. The town will ask voters to allow the spending of more funds at a special election to be held May 23.
