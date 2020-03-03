FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven voters approved a $2,210,256 budget, of which $1,696,756 will be raised by taxes, 445-351.
Voters also approved $50,000 for road paving, 658-175.
An article proposing a 1% local option tax to fund waste water treatment facility improvements failed by a vote of 417-414.
Results for honorary race for animal mayor will be announced Wednesday.
— Jim Sabataso
