FAIR HAVEN — Slate Valley School District administrators are advocating for the creation of a teen center as part of a wider effort to provide after-school and summer supports for area students.
The concept, which is being spearheaded by Fair Haven Union Middle and High School Co-Principal Ben Worthing and Poultney High School Principal Joe DeBonis, aims to provide a space where teens can decompress and engage in healthy, community-involved activities.
Worthing shared that the idea of adding these additional supports was first developed last June and that in the months since, stakeholders from Slate Valley, Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, Poultney and Fair Haven have been meeting regularly.
“The vision is (addressing) what we do as a community to support our students after school hours and through the summer. And that’s really focused on K through 12,” Worthing said. “When we’ve been meeting, we have broken up into two categories. What are we doing for K through six and what are we doing that might be different seven through 12?”
Members of the Fair Haven and Poultney select boards have contributed to the discussions as well and, according to Worthing, have been very supportive of the projects.
According to Worthing, the most recent meeting Sept. 6 discussed potentially hiring a program coordinator for these endeavors, as well as a partnership with Porcupine Bikes in Poultney that would provide mountain biking opportunities to students.
He said conversations are also ongoing regarding a potential location for the teen center, but added that they are still very early in the process.
“One thing we’re really interested in is finding a potential teen center location in Fair Haven. We talked about how the high school itself is a great resource … but we also recognize that when the day ends, students would really love to be able to start fresh in a new location,” Worthing said.
Slate Valley Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said the center is also intended to address issues of area youth getting into trouble, which she acknowledged proved to be a bit of an issue for the Poultney and Fair Haven areas last spring.
“Especially since the pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in student behaviors,” Olsen-Farrell said. “I think everybody wants to feel needed and wanted. I think, sometimes, some of our most disadvantaged kiddos don’t necessarily feel that way or like they have a place to go, (which) does lead to crime or vandalism or alternative things that are spilling over into the community and school day.”
At the moment, Worthing said FHUMHS and PHS are waiting to hear back about two small grants that would provide some funding for after-school programming and help kick off some of the work ahead.
GRCSU Superintendent Chris Sell said he has been very pleased with the group working on this project and is excited to see what the future holds for these ideas.
“I think a teen center would really do a great job of meeting the needs of our students, particularly after school. Anything that provides additional programs, resources and healthy outlets for student interests (is great),” Sell said.
Worthing shared that those in the Poultney and Fair Haven area interested in collaborating on the after-school projects or offering mentorship opportunities can reach out to him at bworthing@svuvt.org or to DeBonis at joe.debonis@grcsu.org.
“These things can’t just be school initiatives. They need to be community initiatives. The school is happy to be a part of that, but we can’t take the lead on everything. So, (we’re) looking for community partners,” Olsen-Farrell said. “We want our kids to feel supported by the community as a whole.”
