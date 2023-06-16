fh grad 2023
Buy Now

Fair Haven Union High School graduates applaud as brothers Phillip Decker, left, and Frederick Decker are presented honorary diplomas at Friday's commencement ceremony. Vermont Veterans Outreach Specialist Richard Gallo introduces the brothers to the audience.

 SOPHIA BUCKLEY-CLEMENT / staff photo

FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven Union High School community members gathered Friday evening despite the rain to celebrate the graduates of the Class of 2023.

Principal Ben Worthing began the ceremony by sharing what a privilege it has been to work with the 95 graduates, adding that the Class of 2023 possesses two qualities in particular worth recognizing: responsibility and passion.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0