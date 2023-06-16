FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven Union High School community members gathered Friday evening despite the rain to celebrate the graduates of the Class of 2023.
Principal Ben Worthing began the ceremony by sharing what a privilege it has been to work with the 95 graduates, adding that the Class of 2023 possesses two qualities in particular worth recognizing: responsibility and passion.
“This class has 24 students that entered early college, taking 208 courses and earning 602 credits with an overall average GPA of 3.09. Two students took over 25 credits each, earning perfect 4.0s. This group has taken over 50 dual enrollment courses, earning over 135 credits as well. (And) 26 students have participated in our work-based learning program, working with 21 employers in our community and accumulating over 18,000 hours of work experience,” Worthing told the crowd.
He added that he is proud of the young adults the graduates have become and said that their strength will be the “proverbial helping hand” the world deserves.
Worthing also took the time to acknowledge and offer a moment of silence for Kristopher Severance, a student who was killed in an automobile accident in 2021.
Severance, who would have graduated this year, was remembered with a seat adored with flowers, a gown and cap, personalized with his mini sprint race car number, 68.
Three local veterans were also awarded honorary degrees at Friday’s ceremony, thanks to a program through the Veterans Affairs Office.
Vermont Veteran Outreach Specialist Richard Gallo introduced two of the three honorees, brothers Frederick Decker, a retired United States Army veteran of the Korean War, and Phillip Decker, a retired U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
George Taggart, a retired U.S. Army veteran of World War II, was not present at Friday’s ceremony, but did receive his degree in a ceremony at the American Legion in Castleton on June 4.
“Many veterans never had the chance to graduate high school as wartime conditions disrupted their families in many different ways and young men were called to serve and protect our country,” Gallo said.
Friday’s commencement speaker was social studies teacher Kyle Ruby, who shook the hand of each and every student as he made his way to the podium.
He told the crowd that he was nervous preparing for his speech, hoping that whatever he said would be worthy of this year’s graduating class.
“I thought back over the past few years and what these students meant to me, and while part of me wanted to pass on this opportunity, a larger part said, ‘Be that as it may, these students have been the stability and the routine that has seen me through the past few years,’” Ruby said.
Speaking about the teachers that inspired him throughout his own educational career, he told students that he wishes for them what he wishes for himself — to each day be a little bit better.
“Of all the things (you graduates) are, you can get better at them every day,” he said.
The FHUHS choir and band were also featured at commencement, performing a rendition of Miley Cyrus’ "The Climb" and a Disney medley, respectively.
Class President Elizabeth Munger, also the recipient of the University of Vermont Green & Gold award, thanked the community members who have helped her along the way.
She reminded her classmates that they should, above all, remember the importance of community and be proud of where they have come from.
“Although society is always changing, there are a few things that remain constant as we grow up. Our sense of community is something that will always be there. The only thing that changes is who you are experiencing that community with,” Munger said. “The people who you choose to have in your community are the people who are going to be there to support you the most.”