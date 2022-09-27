FAIR HAVEN — The town finally has pulled the plug on its salt shed project after several weeks spent trying to come up with a way to make it affordable.
“Guys, I really have nothing good to say about this project,” said Town Manager Joe Gunter at a select board meeting last week. “With the way the costs are now, there’s really no way to get this done for the money that we budgeted.”
The board voted unanimously to decline a state grant it had received for the project.
According to minutes from that meeting, the town must return $152,000 to the state.
Combined with other funding sources, the town had secured $203,000 for the project, which would have covered it. The town’s match would have been about $82,000. This was before the pandemic. Since then, with inflation, the latest estimate the town had on a cost was closer to $700,000.
Gunter said in an email Tuesday that the $51,000 the town received for this project from the Lake Champlain Basin Program can remain with the town in the hope prices will go down.
Gunter and the board spent several weeks looking for a way to bring the cost down to no avail.
Selectman Jay Brown had suggested contacting one of the local Amish communities. Gunter said he went looking for them but couldn’t locate them. That option was then deemed infeasible, as there were questions about insurance and liability with board members being concerned that state grant money wouldn’t be eligible.
“Personally, I say we put it on hold. Send the money back or whatever. If you want to check with the Amish first. … (W)e don’t know what the deal is with insurance,” Brown said.
He noted that the state has suggested the town seek another bid.
“No,” he said. “They’ve cut our building in half now, and tripled the price.”
The board has been planning to move the salt shed and other town garage operations to the town-owned former airport, which will get the salt shed away from the Castleton River and keep some phosphorus from the watershed. They do not wish to do this piecemeal, and have two sites for town garage operations, since going between one site and the other would be a waste of time and resources. Making the shed smaller is not an option the board favors, because it would see no savings from buying salt and other materials in bulk.
Gunter advised that the town begin planning for the salt shed now so it’ll be in a better position for permitting when costs become more in-line with funding.
He noted that the state grant has been extended at least once already by the state.
Fair Haven isn’t the only town dealing with an unexpectedly expensive salt shed.
The Wallingford Select Board agreed by consensus last week to hold off applying for a grant to fund its salt shed and to set up a committee consisting of Selectman Bruce Duchesne, Road Commissioner Phil Baker and Road Foreman Steve Lanfear to research less-expensive options.
Selectwoman Kathy Luzader, serving as chair, said the town could receive up to $625,000 for the project and would only have to match 20%. Anything more than that would be on the town. The last estimate for the project’s cost was $690,000.
“I think we should wait, because it seems like there’s got to be more options out there than just that,” said Duchesne.
The building being contemplated would be made from concrete blocks, a steel frame, with canvas.
Baker noted that the cost of concrete blocks also has risen substantially.
