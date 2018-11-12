FAIR HAVEN — Residents are encouraged to attend a town-wide meeting about Fair Haven's ongoing downtown revitalization efforts on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the town offices.
Draft reports about the town's plans toward economic development, easing traffic and accommodating pedestrian traffic will be reviewed and public comments are welcome.
