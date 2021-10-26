A Fair Haven Union High School student was killed in a crash on Route 22A in West Haven on Tuesday morning, according to Vermont State Police.
Kristopher Severance, 17, an FHUHS junior, died when the 2006 Subaru Legacy he was driving overturned following a pair of collisions, police said.
An unnamed 14-year-old passenger in Severance’s car was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for internal injuries, according to police. Another driver was treated and released at the scene.
Route 22A was closed for roughly four hours as rescue crews worked at the crash site.
Police said Severance was southbound shortly before 8 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle while passing a tractor-trailer truck. Severance struck a utility pole, police said, and ricocheted off it into a Subaru Forester that was also trying to pass the truck. Police said Severance’s vehicle overturned repeatedly before landing on its roof, facing southeast in the northbound lane.
Police said Severance was wearing a seatbelt but was pinned in the car. He was declared dead on the scene.
The Forester, driven by 63-year-old Rodney Batschelet, of Orwell, went off the road and came to a rest in a farm field, according to police.
Police said there were no signs of impairment or distracted driving. Speed, heavy rain and standing water on the road were listed as factors contributing to the crash, which police said remains under investigation.
Both vehicles were listed as total losses.
School officials said students were notified of Severance’s death by counselors and administrators, and that a crisis response team had been assembled to provide additional support to students as needed.
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends,” Principal Ben Worthing said in a written statement to the Slate Valley community Tuesday afternoon.
Worthing said the unnamed passenger also was a student in the district. Batschelet is the district’s “tech integration coach.”
The Vermont Agency of Transportation, Fair Haven Rescue, Fair Haven Fire Department and the Benson Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.
Herald staffer Jim Sabataso contributed to this story.
