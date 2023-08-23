FAIR HAVEN — Upcoming Fair Haven Union Middle and High School eighth-grader Ada Mueller knows the benefits of paying attention in history class.
Earlier this month, the Vermont State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Mueller as the first-place state winner for the seventh grade in the organization’s 2022-23 American History Essay Contest.
The celebration took place at its annual pilgrimage event held Aug. 12 at the General John Strong Mansion in Addison.
The contest, which takes place each fall and winter, invites fifth- through eighth-graders to submit an essay on a topic chosen by The National Society. Topics differ from year to year.
“It usually has something to do with a key anniversary, but this year it was about the Second Continental Congress,” said Ellie Gebarowski-Shafer, Vermont DAR’s Outgoing State Chair for American History. “There’s a separate contest for high school students that’s the same every year and is a bit more open-ended.”
Gebarowski-Shafer, who also chairs the committee that oversees the state essay contests, said the prompt for high schoolers is always to pick a figure from the era of the American Revolution and discuss their contribution to the founding of a new nation.
She added that this year, Mueller and her fellow middle-level applicants were asked to imagine themselves as a delegate during the 1775-76 Second Continental Congress and, as written from the perspective of said chosen delegate, identify what is most important for them to accomplish for their colony.
Mueller, who also was awarded state winner for the sixth grade in last year’s contest, responded to the prompt from the viewpoint of George Washington in her essay, “The Second Continental Congress.”
“It was very exciting (to win). I was amazed, also, to get first place twice in a row,” Mueller said. “I decided to write from George Washington’s (perspective) because he became commander-in-chief of the Continental Army. So, it was interesting in that way.”
In the state competition, a first-place winner is named for each middle school grade level. Only one is named for the high school competition
Gebarowski-Shafer said Mueller’s title, historical accuracy, adherence to the subject, organization of material, originality, spelling and punctuation, grammar and bibliography all received high marks from judges.
Mueller said she enjoys learning about the Revolutionary War, and said she was first inspired to participate in the essay contest last year after one of her teachers suggested applying.
“I really like history, and I really love writing, so I decided to try it. I was the only kid in my class who did it. It ended up being a great experience. This year, I did it again because I enjoyed last year,” she said.
Mueller said she was not nervous to read her essay at this year’s pilgrimage — a tradition for first-place winners — and added that she absolutely plans to enter the 2023-24 essay contest.
“Ada likes stories. Independently, she has pursued history a bit — especially during COVID and homeschooling,” said Jaime Hoffman, Ada’s mother. “It’s a great experience (for her). It’s great to challenge yourself, and I think it’s nice for her to try to push herself to do it.”
This year’s fifth- through eighth-grade essay contest asks students to explore the origins and influence of the 1897 song, “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” by John Phillip Sousa. Submission deadlines are likely to be sometime in December, but Gebarowski-Shafer said they differ for each DAR chapter. She recommended those interested contact their local chapter to learn more.
More information on Rutland’s Ann Story DAR chapter can be found at www.annstorydar.org online.
Gebarowski-Shafer said she and her fellow DAR members are grateful for the students who apply and the parents and teachers that encourage them, adding that it is great to see young minds expressing a passion for history.
“Since even before the pandemic, kids these days have really struggled with their academic studies. There’s so much infighting today and so much negativity out there, but to see kids really into history is fantastic,” she said. “It’s great to see kids grapple with these questions and do their research.”
