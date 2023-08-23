Ada Mueller DAR essay

Ada Mueller, left, poses for a photo with The Daughters of the American Revolution’s Vermont State Society State Regent Janet Weaver at the pilgrimage celebration earlier this month. Mueller was awarded first place state winner for the seventh grade in DAR’s 2022-23 American History Essay Contest.

 Provided photo

FAIR HAVEN — Upcoming Fair Haven Union Middle and High School eighth-grader Ada Mueller knows the benefits of paying attention in history class.

Earlier this month, the Vermont State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Mueller as the first-place state winner for the seventh grade in the organization’s 2022-23 American History Essay Contest.

