FAIR HAVEN — A new partnership between Fair Haven Union High School and Castleton University is giving students the opportunity to explore design and computer technologies.
Since November, several FHU students have participated in “Innovation Lab 101,” an eight-week pilot course that gave them an overview design software, 3D printing hardware, and computer science and programming. The class concluded late last month.
Students traveled to CU’s Innovation Lab twice a week where they worked with university faculty to develop self-guided projects.
The Innovation Lab is a space on campus for students to gain hands-on experience using state-of-the art technology, like laser cutters and 3D printers and scanners.
According to Casey O’Meara, director of curriculum at Slate Valley Unified Union School District, the experience was designed to foster “creativity, curiosity and purpose within an interdisciplinary and academically rigorous college preparatory curriculum.”
Along the way, students earned a half-credit toward high school graduation.
“The goal of collaborating with (CU) was to try to provide opportunities that we aren’t able to offer on our campus,” said O’Meara.
He said the class wasn’t about replicating experiences already offered at Stafford Technical Center; rather, it was providing a chance for students to explore similar content areas without being a full-time Stafford student.
He said while Stafford is a good option for some students, it’s not the best fit for all, noting that making the daily trip to Rutland City can be a barrier.
Jen Jones, director of the CU’s Academic Support Center, said one of the goals of the course was to inspire students to explore careers in technology.
“We want to demystify technology and put it in their hands,” she said. “This is not just something for engineers and learned people. Anybody can access this technology and make it work for them.”
Jones led a section of the class that focused on using Adobe Illustrator, a popular design and graphics editing program.
Using the program, students created designs they were then able to reproduce in real life using a GlowForge, or laser engraver and cutter.
She said the projects in the class were developed so that students could learn concepts and apply them quickly.
“Having a fast turnaround for them from concept to final product was really important to engage them so that they could actually see their work coming to life,” Jones said.
Junior Matt Reck said he signed up for the class because he’s considering studying engineering in college.
Reck said he was particularly interested in the computer hardware and programming unit in which students used a Raspberry Pi — a simple computer hard drive — to build and program their own basic computers.
The experience, he said, was challenging but rewarding.
“You had to be very careful because if you do one thing wrong, it could crash the whole thing and be unusable,” he said.
He said building the computer allowed him to apply skills he’d learned from his father — who is an electrician — in new ways and gave him a taste of what it’s like to be an electrical engineer.
Looking ahead, Jones said she is eager to continue the Innovation Lab’s partnership with FHU and, eventually, beyond.
“Ideally, we’d love to bring in students from Rutland County who have an interest,” she said.
O’Meara said he hopes to increase participation among FHU students next semester and possibly even broaden the partnership to include other areas of study, like sports management, for example.
“There’s only so many courses we’re able to offer based on the personnel that we have, yet (CU is) a resource that’s close by,” he said.
