FAIR HAVEN — Come Monday, the town office will be closed, with its employees and services to begin working out of the Fair Haven Sewer Plant on Montgiven Avenue.

This will be the state of affairs until about May 1, said Town Manager Joe Gunter; though, he was quick to add that construction projects can sometimes take longer than expected.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

