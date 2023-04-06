FAIR HAVEN — Come Monday, the town office will be closed, with its employees and services to begin working out of the Fair Haven Sewer Plant on Montgiven Avenue.
This will be the state of affairs until about May 1, said Town Manager Joe Gunter; though, he was quick to add that construction projects can sometimes take longer than expected.
Residents will still be able to pay their bills, either at fairhavenvt.gov online or in person. Two drop boxes will be at the town offices as well. Those who need to meet with the town clerk, town manager, listers or the zoning administrator have to make an appointment and can do so by calling 802-265-3010, ext. 1.
The fire and police departments won’t be moving, per a notice on the town’s Facebook page.
Gunter said the move will begin Friday, and is being done because the ongoing work to renovate the town office has entered a phase where there’s not enough room for contractors and office workers — plus there’s some asbestos abatement that needs to be done.
The building also won’t be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act while the work is occurring.
The asbestos was identified in a study from 2018 and later confirmed this year, Gunter said. Since it’s a small amount, and not exposed to the air, it’s normally not an issue. However, the construction and abatement work will disturb it, so the town’s employees need to be somewhere else for a time.
Beside the asbestos work, fire doors are being installed, and there will be new security windows for the clerks. An elevator has also been installed. After employees return, work will begin on refurbishing the boiler system and installing sprinklers.
The total project costs are about $947,000, said Gunter; however, the town only will kick in around $100,000, since the remainder comes from grants and other sources.
“This was budgeted for,” he said. “There’s money in the budget to do this kind of carpentry work.”
The Vermont Community Development Program awarded the town a $450,000 block grant for this; there’s a federal earmark for $250,000 from Sen. Welch's office; a state Cultural Facilities Grant for $17,000; $80,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act; and $50,000 award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture are among the funding sources, said Gunter.
This is a big project, but it’s expected to be complete during summer, he said.
He asked that visitors to the sewer plant on town business be mindful that Montgiven Avenue is a residential area where children live and driving slowly through the area is encouraged.
“The reason they’re closing (town office) is, they’ve got to do asbestos abatement, so everybody has to be out of Dodge for that,” said Select Board Chair Bob Richards on Thursday “Even though it’s kind of out of the way, it made sense to go to the wastewater plant.”
The plant is fairly new, and it’s got all the computer equipment the town needs. Richards said there was some talk of renting space in town, but given it will only be used for a month, that wasn’t deemed cost-effective.
Richards and Gunter both said inflation was an issue on this project, but they’ve still been able to make it work.
Once the work is done, the town hopes to have some kind of open house event to show off the renovated space to citizens, Richards said.
