FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven Union High School closed out graduation season in Rutland County with a sun-drenched ceremony Friday evening.
Principal Ben Worthing welcomed the 75 members of the Class of 2022, who gathered with family and friends under a large tent on the high school’s athletic field.
Worthing quoted Fred Rogers, stating, “Real strength has to do with helping others.”
“I reference this quote because I believe this graduating class possesses strength. Strength of character displayed through their high moral standards, idealism and virtue,” he said. “A strength that has grown through their academic studies, as they recognize that their privilege to gain a world-class education places responsibility directly on them to help others.”
He added, “I'm very proud of the young adults they have become. And I'm genuinely excited to watch as their strength guides them throughout their lives. I anticipate great accomplishments driven by their tenacity and grit in the face of adversity.”
Guest speaker Lindsey Marcy, English teacher and senior class advisor, drew inspiration from William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for her speech, telling graduates “things don’t always go according to plan.”
“Don't get me wrong, it's good to have plans, dreams and aspirations to strive for,” she said. “But the truth of the matter? Rarely do things go the way we want them to or, more importantly, as we planned them to.”
“... When nothing is certain anything is possible. Enjoy the beauty of becoming — this moment of being in between chapters,” said Marcy. “You'll write every line, meet every character. And while you can't skip chapters, you will have moments when you don’t want the pages to end. Stories are the essence of this world. Go out and make the most of yours,” she said.
Leila McKenzie, recipient of the University of Vermont Green & Gold award, thanked the family, friends, faculty and staff who helped her class along the way.
“I’d like to congratulate my fellow classmates,” she said. “We went through some tough and untraditional times throughout our high school years. But as a wise man once said, ‘We're all just trying to wrap our brains around the new normal.’ We succeeded and I’m proud of every single one of us for making the best of our high school careers.”
In her address, Class President Isabella Carrara shared 22 memories, quotes and jokes that she felt were significant to her class.
“Number one: Now that we close the door of high school and are on our way elsewhere, ensure you prioritize the concept of loving the journey to accomplish your dream. Otherwise, you're chasing the wrong objective,” she said. “Number four: In a world of uncertainties, always choose kindness. And in a world like the one we're growing up in today, never underestimate the importance of optimism and the beauty in being a good person. … Number 14: Always show up to challenges with a mindset to do your best. Never sell your ability short because experience is what you lack.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.