FAIR HAVEN – After almost a full school year of cohabitating, Slate Valley Unified Union School District has announced that Fair Haven Union Middle and High School will switch to a co-principal model in the coming year — and the new middle school principal will be a familiar face.

In a recent news release, SVU announced that Jennefer Paquette, the current assistant principal at Fair Haven Grade School, would be taking over the position of middle school principal beginning July 1.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

