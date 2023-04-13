FAIR HAVEN – After almost a full school year of cohabitating, Slate Valley Unified Union School District has announced that Fair Haven Union Middle and High School will switch to a co-principal model in the coming year — and the new middle school principal will be a familiar face.
In a recent news release, SVU announced that Jennefer Paquette, the current assistant principal at Fair Haven Grade School, would be taking over the position of middle school principal beginning July 1.
“Middle school is an age (where) there is so much energy and so much opportunity. FHGS will always hold a very, very special place in my heart,” Paquette said. “But what I like about working with middle school is, they’re reaching an age in life where it becomes about making their own decisions and charting their own path. And I truly enjoy the conversations with young adults around choices and decisions.”
The role of middle school principal was created as part of a restructuring effort for FHUMHS administration. While Paquette will be focusing on the seventh and eighth grades, current Principal Ben Worthing’s responsibility will shift to ninth through 12th grade.
Additionally, Gwen Hagenbarth and Margaret Hayward will continue to serve as assistant principals and their primary responsibilities will be student discipline and school-wide special education, respectively.
According to Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell, the district first began discussing the idea of co-principals in February, adding that the structure will allow administration to better navigate challenges associated with operating both a middle and high school within the same building.
She added that after interviewing several candidates for the position, Paquette proved to be an ideal fit.
“Jennefer is very student-centered in her thinking. She has a strong background in middle school education and philosophy. She is very flexible and open to new ideas and has wonderful follow-through in terms of implementation,” Olsen-Farrell said.
Prior to her time as an administrator, Paquette said she worked in various educational capacities, including as a substitute, an instructional assistant, a coach and a teacher. She also spent nine years of her career as a middle school teacher at FHGS.
Paquette said her drive for administrative work is partially credited to former FHGS Principal Skip Cook.
“Skip one day said to me, ‘You would do a really good job as an administrator.’ And I waved him off. But he knew me well and had done just enough to plant that seed. So shortly after that, I went back to school for my master’s degree,” Paquette said.
Having served as the FHGS assistant principal for the past four years, when the middle school moved onto the high school campus this year, Paquette said it felt important to her to stay at the grade school to support the transition.
She added that now that FHGS has a solid foundation, she’s ready to get back to working with the middle-schoolers.
Worthing said he is greatly looking forward to working alongside Paquette and added that the co-principal model will allow the school to more fully address the needs of middle and high schoolers.
“I have an enormous amount of respect for Jennefer. I think she has a lot of educational knowledge in general, but especially around middle school aged students. I’m also pretty excited just to have new blood in the building. She brings a whole bunch of skill sets that I’m excited to work with and learn from,” Worthing said. “I think this past year has been successful, but in order for us to grow in the direction we want, that co-principal model is ideal.”
Olsen-Farrell said she is incredibly excited about the future of the Fair Haven schools and she thinks Paquette will do a great job in the new position.
“Jennefer’s track record over her 24 years in education has been stellar, and I think she and (Ben) have already hit the ground running and are already planning for next year,” Olsen-Farrell said.
