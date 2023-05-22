FHUMHS food fair
Buy Now

From left, senior Madison Slater, school-based Clinician Jade Melito, Madelyn Henderson and her father James Henderson smile while they serve passing students at Fair Haven Union Middle and High School’s first-ever Cultural and Ethnic Food Fair on Monday.

 Sophia Buckley-Clement / staff photo

FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven Union Middle and High School students had a chance to expand their palettes at the school’s first-ever Cultural and Ethnic Food Fair on Monday.

Held in the FHUMHS lobby, students were invited to indulge in foods from cultures across the world. Students, staff and family members were all invited to make and share a cultural meal.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.