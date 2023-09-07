FAIR HAVEN — An incident during which a loaded rifle was reportedly found in a student’s vehicle at Fair Haven Union High School on Thursday was no threat to students or staff, according to Fair Haven Police Department Chief William Humphries.
Slate Valley Unified Union Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said in a Thursday afternoon interview that the gun was reported to administration by a member of the community shortly after a preplanned, full school relocation drill that took place around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
“When we returned from the drill, we were alerted by someone in the community that a student may have this gun in their vehicle,” Olsen-Farrell said. “We have a (school resource officer) onsite, so we were able to immediately go out and assess that situation.”
She shared that law enforcement was called immediately after the discovery of the weapon, adding that administration is also in contact with the parents of the student involved.
Humphries said in a Thursday afternoon interview that, after investigation, it became clear there was no threat to students or staff.
“What we’ve learned through investigation is that the kid did not know the rifle was there. It was a family vehicle, and it looks like somebody (used it) when they were out hunting a fox,” Humphries said. “(The student) just grabbed the car to come to school and didn’t realize it was in there.”
He added that the incident seemed pretty self-explanatory after speaking with the family, but said the department will continue monitoring the situation.
Olsen-Farrell said that though any disciplinary action against the student involved is confidential, administrative procedures are being followed in response to the situation.
“If you ever learn of any potential safety concerns, please let us know. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out,” Olsen-Farrell wrote in a Thursday afternoon Facebook post addressing the community.