FAIR HAVEN — An incident during which a loaded rifle was reportedly found in a student’s vehicle at Fair Haven Union High School on Thursday was no threat to students or staff, according to Fair Haven Police Department Chief William Humphries.

Slate Valley Unified Union Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said in a Thursday afternoon interview that the gun was reported to administration by a member of the community shortly after a preplanned, full school relocation drill that took place around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0