FAIR HAVEN – A loaded handgun reportedly was on school property at Fair Haven Union Middle and High School on Monday, according to Slate Valley Unified Union Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell.
The incident originally was announced in a Wednesday post from Olsen-Farrell on the FHUMHS Facebook page.
“There was a handgun on school property in a student’s vehicle on Monday. We were alerted by another student (Wednesday) that this had occurred. There was no handgun on the property (on Wednesday),” Olsen-Farrell said in a Thursday afternoon interview.
She said School Resource Officer Ed Hunter of the Fair Haven Police Department was notified immediately after the discovery of the incident and he responded to the situation.
The Fair Haven Police Department was reached for comment Thursday, but Sgt. Dale Kerber said additional information could not be given at this time.
“Per state law, in these cases, they do require board hearings. So, we’ll be following our disciplinary procedure, and the law, as such,” Olsen-Farrell said.
She added that there is no known threat to students or staff at this time and the school is currently in contact with the involved students’ families, according to the post.
“We are taking this incident very seriously. Per our school policy, weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property. If you ever learn of any potential safety concerns, please let us know,” Olsen-Farrell wrote in the Facebook post.
