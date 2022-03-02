FAIR HAVEN — For the third time, voters shot down a local option tax proposal, this round by wide margins.
Article 5 on the ballot asked if voters would allow the creation of a town charter, which is needed for the town to levy the tax. It failed 193-344. That made Article 6, asking, “Shall the voters of Fair Haven assess a one percent (1%) local options sales tax on all eligible sales, rooms and meals sales, and alcohol sales in accordance with V.S.A 138 and use those revenues to pay for infrastructure and debt projects?” moot, however it also failed 189-320.
The last time voters spoke on the matter was November 2020. They rejected the charter article 656-575, making the passing of the tax itself, 627-619, a moot issue. Before that, in March 2020, there was only the local option tax on the ballot. It failed by three votes.
On the Select Board, two one-year seats were up for grabs. Out of five candidates, voters chose Richard Greenough and Jay Brown, who got 284 votes and 218 votes, respectively. Deborah Fallon Laiacona got 147 votes, John Crowningshield 130, and John Lulek 110.
Robert Richards ran unopposed for a three-year term.
The general fund budget of $2,378,656, minus $517,000 in anticipated revenue, with $1,861,056 to be raised by taxes, was approved 262-244.
Voters approved an article asking them to allow cannabis retailers in town, 285-230
Voters approved an article asking them to appropriate $50,000 to road paving, voting 305-202.
A $91,522 appropriation to the Fair Haven Free Library passed 347-164.
Voters overwhelmingly approved a request from Fair Haven Rescue Squad for $130,879, voting 422-92.
Fair Haven Concerned had its appropriation for $29,500 approved 387-127.
Article 8 asked if voters would take $96,809 of the total $196,809 fiscal year 2020-2021 general fund carry forward and put it into the grant match reserve fund passed 284-281. Article 9, asking voters to appropriate $50,000 of the $146,140.20 fiscal year 2020-2021 public works carry forward to the public works vehicles and equipment reserve fund, passed 321-184.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.