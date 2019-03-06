FAIR HAVEN - The 385 voters who cast ballots out of 1,790 registered voters approved a $2.3 million dollar budget for the town, as well as the rest of the town budget, according to Town Clerk Suzanne DeCharme.
“There were over 400 voters last year,” DeCharme said. “But not by much.”
The one contested race in the town - a heated race for the two one-year Select Board seats, saw Glenn Travers coming out on top with 179 votes, followed closely by J. Brown who raked in 172.
— Kate Barcellos
