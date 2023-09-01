FAIR HAVEN — Water service has been restored to the town, but residents should expect the current boil notice to be in effect until Wednesday at the very least.

Town Manager Joe Gunter said Friday that water was restored at 6 p.m. Thursday. People can use it to bathe and wash clothes but any water they plan to ingest ought to be boiled. He recommended boiling water used to wash dishes as well.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

