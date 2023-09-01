FAIR HAVEN — Water service has been restored to the town, but residents should expect the current boil notice to be in effect until Wednesday at the very least.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said Friday that water was restored at 6 p.m. Thursday. People can use it to bathe and wash clothes but any water they plan to ingest ought to be boiled. He recommended boiling water used to wash dishes as well.
The water main on Airport Road broke Wednesday, ultimately leading to the entire town losing water. Town crews had it fixed by early Thursday morning, after working nearly 24-hours, but when they turned the water back on, the line broke again about 10 yards from the original break.
Fair Haven Grade School and Fair Haven Union Middle and High School closed early on Wednesday because of the break and were closed on Thursday. According to the Slate Valley Union School District’s Facebook page, school was in session Friday with bottled water and bag meals being provided.
Bottled water, donated by the Town of Middlebury, was distributed to Fair Haven residents on Thursday, said Gunter. It’s all gone now and the town is grateful for the donation.
Gunter said the cost of the repair work hasn’t been tallied yet, nor is it known exactly what caused the pipe to break. The matter will be researched, he said, but the current theory is that it may have been related to the recent extensive rainfall.