FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven voters will consider a $2,210,256 budget of which $1,696,756 will be raised by taxes this Town Meeting Day, 2.5% increase from last year.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said labor costs are the primary driver.
He noted an almost 9.5% increase in the department of public works has been somewhat offset by reductions in the general operating budget.
Gunter supports the DPW increase, which he said is part of the select board’s effort to add capital to the department to keep up with paving and road maintenance. This year the select board set the regular paving budget at $180,000.
Other items voters will be asked to approve of note include $50,000 for road paving, $51,869 for the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, $29,500 for Fair Haven Concerned and $87,190 to support the Fair Haven Free Library, a 1.7% increase.
Another major ballot item is a 1% local option tax on sales, rooms, meals and alcohol to pay for upgrades to the town’s waste water treatment facility and ongoing infrastructure needs.
There are no contested races in the town.
Fair Haven is a part of the Slate Valley Unified Union School District.
A meeting to discuss articles is scheduled for March 2 at 7 p.m. at Fair Haven Grade School. Voting by Australian ballot will be held on March 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fair Haven Post 49 Legion building.
— Jim Sabataso
