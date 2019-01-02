FAIR HAVEN — Thanks to the gumption of a 19-year-old entrepreneur, Fair Haven will dance in the new year.
“I love to dance, and I love to teach dance and work with kids, so those are two of the things I can provide for a lot of kids in Fair Haven,” said Orwell native Andrea Tester.
Tester has danced competitively since age 2, and upon her return from a 10-year dance stay at the McFaddin Academy of Irish Dance in Colchester, she set her sights on the empty storefronts in downtown Fair Haven.
“I’d just finished competing at a New England regional dance competition in November the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Tester said. “(I said) ‘Let’s start a dance studio for kids in town who don’t have the opportunity to travel to Whitehall for dance.’”
One property stood out among the rest: an old karate studio that stood vacant for 7 years above Green’s Flooring at 31 Main St. It has the floor space for several dozen dancers, and the wall space for a full-length dance mirror for only $450 a month in rent, Tester said.
“I looked at a few different locations. This one has a nice little reception area, and a spot for parents to sit and wait, and a long wall to run 20 feet with mirrors. If I grow (to) over 30 students, I’ll still have enough room to be up there,” Tester said.
Tester decided to jump for it, and her family and boyfriend, Shane Fannon, were behind her every step of the way, whether it was slapping fresh coats of paint on the walls, installing a new bathroom, laying a new floor or washing the windows.
“I’m the muscle behind the operation,” said Andrea’s father, John Tester, between paint brush strokes Wednesday. “There are two things that make Cathy and I feel confident in this: I truly believe there’s a need in the community, and Andrea has had a very big following in high school because people like to dance with her. She has such a passion for it. We believe she’ll do a good job up here.”
With a tentative February start date, the Testers set to work, lifting out old martial arts equipment, scrubbing, cleaning and ordering new mirrors and dance barres.
After about $4,000 in renovations and several gallons of soft, blush-pink paint, all Andrea needs is the music.
“I might help her with the business end of it, but it’s pretty much her baby once it’s finished,” John Tester said. “We spent two days just hauling away the stuff that was here.”
Andrea said she’s received a lot of community support, whether it was a new bathroom from her landlord Kevin Durkee, or community members asking about adult classes and updates.
“I’m from Orwell — there’s nothing to do there,” Andrea Tester said. “We have a playground and that’s just about it. There are three people coming from Orwell to dance.”
Tester already has a roster of 19 students. Eleven kids between ages 3 and 8 signed up for her weekly tap, jazz, Irish step and hip hop classes, all of which she says she will teach herself.
“My little Sarah is already signed up,” said Mark Gutel, owner of the Kinder Way Café & Farm Market, on Wednesday.
The Testers plan to have an open house at the finished Andrea’s Dance Academy on Jan. 18, so dancers and families can come see the new studio and sign up for classes slated to begin the following week, Andrea said.
“I’ll hold one big class the week after the 18th,” Andrea said. “So everyone gets to know each other.”
Andrea said she hopes to have the first recital at the end of the school year in the studio itself, but hopes to partner with Castleton University’s Casella Theater for future performances.
When she’s not performing Irish Step Dancing competitively, Andrea is the assistant coach for the Castleton Village School’s basketball team, a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and studies full-time at Castleton University as a sophomore in music education.
“I turned to dance for a lot of things when I was stressed or upset,” Andrea said. “Especially when my grandfather passed away in 2016. It’s a way for kids of all ages to express themselves.”
