A Fair Haven woman allegedly fired a handgun in the direction of her ex-boyfriend in response to a dispute about the possession of a truck.
Rebecca Ross, 39, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.
Ross was released on conditions, including having no contact with the victim or with firearms, according to Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan.
According to the affidavit, police arrived at the scene at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday after being dispatched for a report of a gunshot and possible gunshot injury.
Castleton Police Officer Justin Szarejko reported that upon his arrival to the scene, the victim indicated he had not been shot.
The victim indicated he had gone to the residence to retrieve his truck after Ross had previously refused to give him the keys, police stated in the affidavit. Court documents also mentioned that the victim had approached police with the matter earlier that day and was told to wait until the next day, when police could retrieve the keys.
The affidavit further outlined that the victim reported arguing with Ross when she then removed a stainless Springfield 1911 semi-automatic pistol from the waistband of a resident of the home where the scene took place.
Court documents indicated Ross asked the victim to leave before firing the gun once, which the victim reported hearing “whiz by him.” According to police, the victim then called 911.
Neighbors reported to police that they heard arguing and the gunshot, according to the affidavit.
According to court documents, it was also confirmed that police obtained the pistol and the magazine in the gun, and determined that one bullet was missing from the magazine.
Police said Ross was taken into custody and transported to the Fair Haven Police Department. Court documents added that Ross maintained she had not fired the gun and that the victim had been harassing her and threatening her life for more than a month.
