A Fair Haven woman will spend three months on probation for a West Haven crash in March 2017 that injured two people in the car she hit.
Jacqueline Holzworth, 54, of Fair Haven, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in February on a felony charge of gross negligent driving resulting in serious injury and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
Under a plea agreement, the state amended the misdemeanor charge of reckless driving to a misdemeanor charge of negligent driving resulting in a serious injury. The state dismissed the felony charge.
Judge Thomas Zonay sentenced Holzworth to a 6 to 18 month prison sentence, but all the time in prison was suspended.
Holzworth is not allowed to drive except for going to work and home, in connection with completing community service hours and family trips to Pennsylvania.
Holzworth was in tears when she spoke to Zonay before sentencing.
“I can't say sorry, and I can't take it back, but I really am sorry. It was an accident. I've never hurt anybody in my life. I'm not a bad person, but I've had to live with this. I wish it was me instead of them," she said.
Court-ordered conditions prohibit Holzworth from contacting the couple hurt in the crash.
The crash happened on March 21, 2017, on Route 22A in West Haven.
Holzworth was driving south and drove into the northbound lane to pass a tractor-trailer. Police said she was attempting to pass on a section of the road that was marked to prohibit southbound drivers from passing.
Holtzman's Dodge Caliber hit a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Walker James, 86, who was driving north. Both Walker James and his wife, Gloria James, 83, were seriously injured.
A second car, driven by Cassandra Fyles, 21, also hit the Malibu, but Fyles was not seriously injured.
Neither Walker James, who had been a member of the board of directors for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, nor Gloria James were in court Thursday, but Naomi Ross, a victims' rights advocate with the Rutland County State's Attorney's Office, read a statement on their behalf.
“Although they are grateful to have survived the accident, life as they knew it has been ruined. They both suffered physical and emotional injuries that are a constant reminder of Ms. Holzworth's careless action. They experience pain and suffering every single day,” Ross said.
Ross said the costs to the James family included hospital stays, a remodel of their home to accommodate their mobility challenges and caregivers and therapists who worked with them at home.
“Their independence and privacy as they knew it was nonexistent. Their new normal included unemployment, absence from social engagements, unable to attend weekly church services and loss of driving,” Ross said.
Attorney Matthew Hart, who represented Holzworth, pointed out the crash was not due to Holzworth being impaired or speeding.
“She has lived with this. … It's something that she is living with every day and will continue living with every day. It's not easy,” said Hart, who added he was not trying to diminish what happened to Walker and Gloria James.
Hart said civil cases related to the crash had already been resolved but provided no details.
Rutland Count Deputy State's Attorney Daron Raleigh said, “The state hopes that Mrs. Holzworth appreciates how serious careless driving is.”
“So many of us — in fact, all of us — are at risk when we are on the road so it is important to drive with careful attention to other drivers on the road,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.