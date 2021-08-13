The Vermont State Fair starts with a parade this year.
The fair will stage the 175th anniversary celebration it couldn't last year, when festivals around the state were called off as consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the fair will kick off opening night Tuesday with a parade along Main Street.
"We've got some old cars," fair association president Robert Congdon said. "We've got some floats that are going to it. We've got some military vehicles from the National Guard. We've got some fire departments that are going to be in it ... some antique tractors."
Congdon said the parade will step off from the former Tambrands parking lot at 5:30 p.m. — gates will have opened at 5 p.m. — and turn onto Main Street using the outer southbound lane to get to the old horse barn entrance. The lane will be closed to traffic for the parade. Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he did not think the event would be too disruptive to rush hour traffic.
"We don't expect it to be such duration that it'll cause major problems," he said.
Inside, Congdon said, a number of animals will join the parade before it passes the grandstand.
Opening night — which is half-off admission night, putting tickets at $5 — also features a demolition derby starting at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Congdon said a Blackhawk helicopter is slated to land and be on display for a while before headlining act Jeff Dunham takes the state in the grandstand at 8 p.m.
Thursday, the grandstand will host a rodeo put on by Pond Hill Ranch.
"It's a professionally sanctioned rodeo by the International Professional Rodeo Association in Oklahoma City," organizer Harry O'Rourke said. "We're going to have the bucking horses and the bronco riding, all the roping events and the bull riding. ... Anybody wants to see the Western way of life, come see it."
Tractor and truck pulls are slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
"People can enter their trucks and tractors in that," Congdon said. "We haven't had a true competition where people can win purses and money in years. It's exciting to bring that back."
The fair will close Aug. 21 with another demolition derby.
Outside the grandstand, Congdon said two different carnival companies have been recruited, increasing the number of rides on offer. New grounds acts include "Farmer Tom Walsh," who offers a kid-oriented show and display on farming, and a planetarium to be located in the President's Building.
"You go in and you can see the constellations, stuff like that," Congdon said.
Congdon said there will also be plenty of familiar grounds acts, like the racing pigs.
"Everybody loves that," he said.
Congdon said Friday they are not planning any masking or vaccination requirements.
"We are watching the situation like everyone," he said. "Regional Ambulance will be onsite offering vaccines every day to anybody who comes on the grounds wishing to get it."
