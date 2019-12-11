Attendance was down slightly at the Vermont State Fair this year, but the organization is ending 2019 current on all its bills, trustees told the membership during the Rutland County Agricultural Society annual meeting Tuesday.
“We are ending the year in a very solid position,” said President Robert Congdon, who was re-elected to the position for another year. “Many steps were taken on a large scale with our infrastructure over the last year and there’s a lot more to come in that area.”
About 45 of the 186 people on the organization’s membership list gathered for the meeting at the Rutland Area Christian School.
Treasurer Sharon McNeil said that as of Oct. 31, they had $17,566 in the bank and $8,033 in accounts receivable. Income was down from last year, she said, but so were expenses. Congdon said attendance for the fair over all five days was 14,648, down less than 1,000 from last year.
“Certainly not the numbers of the old days and certainly we want to see those numbers grow,” he said.
Congdon said the organization built up its social media presence, rehabilitated the first aid building and put up a new marquee after the old one stood blank for about a year. A new horse arena was built and a barn renovated, for which Congdon asked for — and got — a round of applause for Andrea Hathaway-Miglorie.
“She came to me after the meeting last year and said, ‘I have an idea,’” he said. “The idea came to fruition in less than 12 months.”
The beer hall reopened, the grandstand got a facelift and the Royce Mandigo arena was cleared out, paving the way for the organization to repurpose it.
“Unfortunately, the days of hockey at Royce are gone,” Congdon said. “There’s tons of opportunity and tons of options for this facility now.”
Congdon said the fairgrounds will kick off 2020 by hosting the Rutland Recreation Department’s Winterfest in February, offering a cross-country skiing course and other activities.
“It’s a way for us to get our name out there in the wintertime when people don’t normally think about us,” he said.
The annual events that usually come to the fairgrounds like Relay for Life and the RAVE car show are all expected to return, Congdon said, and the fair, scheduled for Aug. 18-22, will open and close with demolition derbies despite recent questions about state safety requirements.
Congdon said representatives of the state’s various fair organizations had recently had a productive meeting with the Vermont secretary of state’s office, and he expected the issue to be worked out.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know a major, major source of our revenue is demo derbies,” Congdon said. “All of us, with the way the companies run demo derbies, have safety records that are outstanding.”
Next year will mark to 175th Vermont State Fair, and Congdon said they plan a parade and will hold a contest with local schools to design an anniversary logo for commemorative merchandise.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.