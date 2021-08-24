Despite the soggy weather, the Vermont State Fair had a “fantastic” week.
“Gates were up just over 30% this year,” fair association President Robert Congdon said Monday, calling it “a significant increase.”
Congdon placed total attendance for the week at 50,000 people, up from 30,000 in 2019.
In the late 1990s, 10-day attendance topped 70,000, according to previous Herald reports.
Congdon added that carnival ride income was up close to 40%, based on reports he received from the vendor.
While Congdon said he’ll crunch numbers over the next few weeks, he expressed confidence that this year was a financial success.
“I expect that we landed squarely on our feet, for sure.”
Congdon said that a common theme he heard from attendees was that the “Vermont State Fair is back.”
“The comments that I got over and over again is that the feel of the old fair was back this year,” he said, adding that numerous people voiced their appreciation of the improvements the fair association has made to infrastructure and exhibits.
The fair, which was canceled last year as consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, returned for its 175th season last Tuesday with a parade down South Main Street.
In addition to the usual foods, games, rides and agricultural expositions, festivities this year included a rodeo, demolition derby and a sold-out performance by comedian Jeff Dunham.
“All of our shows were very well attended,” said Congdon, noting that Saturday’s demolition derby drew about 3,000 spectators.
Congdon said the wet weather didn’t seem to impact people’s plans.
“People definitely toughed it out,” he said. “Thursday, in previous years, should have been a wash out. I mean, we should have not seen anybody, and we still had between 700 and 800 people that night for the rodeo. And the rides never closed down. They weren’t busy, but they were steady all day.”
At the Maple Sugarhouse, Ed Baker, president of the Rutland County Maple Producers, reported steady traffic as visitors treated themselves to maple creemees, milkshakes and cotton candy.
“We couldn’t keep it on the shelves. We were making it and they were buying it as fast,” he said, noting that while business was up, so was the cost of goods.
But despite people’s enthusiasm, Baker observed that people weren’t spending as much as in previous years.
“One thing this year I noticed, people were a little bit more cautious. They weren’t overspending and stuff like that. They were buying what they needed and left.”
Jen Dufresne, owner of Dad’s Place, said she saw a lot of happy faces lining up at her stand for hamburgers, hot dogs and all the other “good, greasy fair food that you all love.”
After more than a year and a half of living in the pandemic, she said people were happy to be back together.
“Everybody was happy to be out, happy to see things again, happy to be around each other.”
Dufresne, whose family has operated Dad’s Place at the fairgrounds for more than 100 years, said this year was one of the best in recent memory.
“This year has been better than it has been in, I would say, the last 10,” she said, adding that the weather “didn’t put a damper on anything.”
Dufresne credited Congdon for working to improve the fairgrounds and offer more events, citing concerts and drive-in movie nights hosted by the Paramount Theatre, as well as an impending monster truck show and wrestling exhibition.
“Robert has done an excellent job bringing a lot of very good events down to the fairgrounds this year,” she said.
