With presentations about bigfoot and competitions to grow the largest cabbage, the Vermont State Fair will return next week with new attractions and classic events. This year, the fair will feature a new horse arena where horse shows and contests will be held.
“We’ve got a lot going on this year,” said Robert Congdon Jr., the fair’s president. “We have grandstand entertainment every night. We have two demolition derbies, one opening night, one closing night. We also have a pre-grandstand show Wednesday, Aug. 14, which is a drag racing show.”
Grandstand entertainment will include Caleb & Kelsey, a married Christian-pop duo, and country music headliner Jamie Lee Thurston. Thurston, originally from Waterbury, is traveling from Nashville to perform at the fair Friday night.
Congdon assured that the fair will feature popular animal attractions, including a new dog comedy act called “Muttville Comix” performing by the President’s Building.
The fair will also include the return of “Horses, Horses, Horses,” a horse show with ponies that will perform in the new equestrian facility.
“And, of course, the racing pigs,” Congdon said. “Everyone loves the racing pigs, and they’re back this year as well.”
Congdon said the Vermont State Fair is unique because of the influence that Vermont’s agricultural industries have on the event.
“What makes us who we are is the agricultural side, with the dairy center where you can get homemade butter and milkshakes,” he said. “And the maple sugarhouse, where you can get maple cotton candy and maple creemees.”
The fair will also feature a number of animal-showing events put on by 4-H, a national youth development organization.
Kimberly Griffin is the 4-H educator for Rutland and Bennington counties, and she said 4-H is revamping some of its programming this year. This will include new cooking demonstrations in their building, which used to sell food as a fundraiser instead.
“The public can come in and kids can come in, and learn how to make pie and make a meal,” Griffin said. “What’s made during that demonstrations will then be available as samples to the public.”
Statewide, 4-H reaches 6,000 kids, and 1,300 kids ages 5 to 18 are in established clubs. For the older group graduating from the program, this will be their last state fair showing their animals. For the younger group, 4-H will host a new showing option.
“We have some younger kids who are going to be showing stuffed dogs because in 4-H you can’t handle an animal until you are 8,” she said. “We still want them to get comfortable and learn about community and learn about responsibility.”
Griffin also emphasized 4-H is more than animal shows and cooking classes.
“It’s photography, it’s Lego robotics, it’s theater, it’s sports, it’s everything and anything that a kid is passionate about,” she said. “Essentially it’s a model for supporting kids to thrive and become community members.”
For many of the kids in 4-H, the fair is a place for them to show off months of work.
“For the kids, this is kind of a culmination of the year so it’s really, really great to see all the hard work they’ve been putting in for the last 10 months,” she said. “It’s a really fun demonstration of community.”
Congdon expressed a similar sentiment, and said he hopes that attendance at the fair will increase from last year, when a spell of bad weather led to smaller crowds.
“I’ve grown up around the fair all my life, and my family has been involved for many, many years. I look forward to the whole event,” he said. “Come planning to spend a day hanging out checking out the free entertainment and all the animals, and the exhibits and maybe a show on the grandstand in the evening.”
Disclaimer: Advance tickets for the fair are on sale at 802Tix.com, which is a project of the Rutland Herald.
Log In
