Horses are going to be central to this year's Vermont State Fair.
The Rutland County Agricultural Society and 4-H are collaborating on a plan to move 4-H horse events from the southern end of the fairgrounds closer to the middle, renovating the old racing barn and building a new arena inside the fairgrounds' main oval.
"You'll be able to see all the activity going on from Route 7," organizer Andrea Hathaway-Miglorie said.
Hathaway-Miglorie said volunteers will begin gutting the horse barn this weekend, and the project is expected to be complete by the end of the summer. Funds are still being raised for the project — sponsors can buy a plaque in one of the new stalls — but Hathaway-Miglorie said organizers are not sure exactly how much needs to be raised.
"We're still getting estimates for materials, and we're not going to have complete materials estimates for the barn until we gut it," she said. "We just found out Monday night the plan we had for 10-by-10 stalls is going to be more expensive than stalls the same size."
Hathaway-Miglorie said she expects that without in-kind contributions the project would be in the neighborhood of $150,000. Fortunately, she said, contractors are lining up to help out, including five excavating companies donating time and equipment.
"They're all related to 4-H somehow," she said.
Fair association President Robert Congdon said there are long-term plans to make the current 4-H area more usable.
"It may sit idle a couple of years while we get everything done," Congdon said.
Hathaway-Miglorie said the existing show arena floods and is unsafe for horses to run on. She said the stalls adjacent to it are in rough shape, but the stalls once used for racing horses are even worse.
"The racehorse barn that's there now is completely unsafe," she said. "What they used to build it back in the '80s was particle board. When the horses kick it, they make holes."
This has happened enough, she said, that the walls can no longer be repaired, and horses run the risk of getting their hooves stuck and getting hurt.
"Nobody's going to pay for a horse event to come in and put their horse in an unsafe stall," she said. "It has to be done. We just can't use it the way it is."
When everything is finished, Hathaway-Miglorie said, the fair will have a bigger arena and a new barn with a washing rack for the horses.
"We're really hoping this is going to turn into something," Congdon said. "It's not just horses — I'm sure there are other groups that'll be interested in using it."
In the meantime, the first horse event is planned for Labor Day weekend, which Congdon said brings activity back to the fairgrounds over the holiday — something lacking since the fair was moved to earlier in the summer a few years ago. The Central Vermont Horse Festival — the first of what Hathaway-Miglorie said will be a series of annual events — will be free to the public and include a jumping show and a barrel-racing event.
"The 4-H foundation and the 4-H departments are instrumental to what we do," Congdon said. "They're a major part of our fair."
