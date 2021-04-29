The equestrian season is set to begin Friday at Vermont State Fairground.
Andrea Hathaway-Miglorie, a member of the fair association’s board of trustees and an events organizer for the local 4-H club, said the first weekend in May is the traditional date for the year’s first horse competitions, and the club is marking the occasion with a gymkana, clinics and a show.
The gymkana will begin at 6 p.m. Friday. Saturday features clinics on showmanship, obstacle jumping and other facets of competitive rising.
“Sunday is a horse show that starts at 9 a.m.,” Hathaway-Miglorie said. “It’ll probably go until 2.”
Hathaway-Miglorie said organizing the event was a particular challenge because Rutland County’s horses are in the midst of a pandemic of their own, with many being quarantined.
“That’s cut down on some of the local people’s ability to go,” she said. “Luckily, with Facebook, we were able to find other participants.”
The organization has been making the most of the new horse facilities on the fairgrounds — last weekend saw a mounted shooting clinic.
“I’m getting a good contingent of trained volunteers going so I can keep building without going crazy,” Hathaway-Miglorie said. “We have three nationally rated working equitation shows happening this summer. The closest other competition like that — sometimes there’s one in New Hampshire. Usually the closest is in Pennsylvania.”
Rutland County Agricultural Society President Robert Congdon said a combination of small events and state stimulus money has the fairgrounds ready to emerge from the pandemic in healthy shape, and even though they missed celebrating the fair’s 175th anniversary last year, they can still mark the 175th Vermont State Fair this year.
“We are a member of the Vermont Fairs Association,” he said. “From what I’m hearing, we all are planning on going except one that’s in early July,” he said. “The governor, with his reopening plan, has made it clear we’re looking at essentially normal conditions.”
Congdon said the fair, scheduled for Aug. 17-21, will feature two demolitions derbies and a rodeo. He said contract negotiations are underway for other entertainment. On top of that, he said they are hoping to kick off opening night with a parade from some spot in town, ending at the fairgrounds.
“We obviously have to work through our permitting on all of that, which is in progress,” he said.
