A fall gala to support a new statewide addiction recovery center for women - many of them victims of sex trafficking - will be held next weekend by Vermont Adult and Teen Challenge.
The gala will be held at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel in South Burlington at 3 p.m. Oct. 12.
The gala will celebrate the opening of the women’s center last month and launch a capital campaign to support ongoing services for women from Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
The center is based in a 3,000-square-foot Victorian home that includes four dorm rooms, several bathrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining room, an apartment for the program director, a free-standing chapel, a private sitting garden and a spacious lawn area.
The women’s center is a response to the growing crisis of opiate addiction and sexual exploitation of women who need a safe place to live while in recovery. The location of the women’s center is not being disclosed to ensure the safety and security of women.
In 2017, opiates overdoses took the lives of over 72,000 Americans, a 45% increase on 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According Health Department statistics for Vermont, there were 124 drug-related deaths in 2017, compared with 132 deaths in 2016, a drop of 6%. However, the number of fentanyl-related deaths increased by more than a third, from 49 deaths in 2016 to 67 deaths in 2017. Fentanyl is involved in more than half (54%) of all drug-related fatalities.
In Vermont, women make up 41% of people seeking treatment for opiate addiction.
Between 2014 and 2017, officials estimate there were 250 cases of human sex trafficking in Chittenden County - but the numbers are believed to be much higher, according to the Vermont Human Trafficking Task Force.
The women’s center is the latest addition to addiction recovery services by Vermont Adult & Teen Challenge, which has operated a men’s recovery and rehabilitation center in Johnson since 2005.
Pioneered by Executive Director Pastor Rick Welch, the men’s center is home to 40 residents in recovery from addiction to drugs and alcohol. An additional 12-bed dorm at the campus in Johnson is being built to meet increased demands for capacity caused by the increase of addiction in Vermont.
Vermont Adult & Teen Challenge has expanded services to Rutland as well, with a crisis center and transition house at 197 West St., helping residents safely re-enter the community after completing the recovery program. The Rutland house has a café that serves hundreds of meals a week and offers a clothing bank and other services.
Money raised so far has helped launch the new women’s center with preventive and protective services at a cost of $25,000 to $30,000 a year per person, and also support the expansion of the men’s facility in Johnson and services in Rutland. However, no one is turned away from the programs for lack of funds.
Tickets for the fall gala are $50 and registration is requested by Monday, Oct. 7.
For more information about the Teen Challenge Fall Gala, call Mike Bouffard at 760-8618 or email mbouffard@tcvermont.org or visit https://tcvermont.org
