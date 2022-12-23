A Castleton woman died when a tree fell on her during an intense windstorm Friday morning, police said.
Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the name of the 51-year-old woman was not being released as of noon Friday pending notification of next of kin. He said the call came in from East Creek Drive at 7:16 a.m.
"She was outside and tried to come back inside, and a tree fell on her," Mantello said.
Mantello said police and rescue responded and the woman was taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. He said the cause of death was blunt force trauma. He said the tree, which he guessed was about 60 feet tall with an 8- to 10-inch trunk, snapped off about a third of the way up.
"I want to say it was a young maple," he said. "I don't think it was a healthy tree. There were trees behind there that went down, and it's a heavily wooded area."
Emergency responders had a busy morning overall in Castleton. Route 30 was closed at multiple points north of the Four Corners, including when a blown fuse knocked out power to municipal offices.
"The fire department and police department were running on emergency generators," Town Manager Michael Jones said. "We didn't miss a beat. ... At one point, they had 20-something incidents with 1,400 people out of power. We're still at six roads closed due to trees down on power lines. Sand Hill Road is pretty much isolated now because trees are down on both ends."
Mantello said crews had been out since about 8 p.m. the previous evening in preparation and that he activated the town's emergency operations center at around 8 a.m. He said shortly before noon that he had sent crews home to rest up before the next round.
"We're holding our own right now," he said. "Once the temps drop down on those roads we're going to be back out, salting and sanding."
High winds ripped through the region early Friday morning, toppling trees, snapping limbs and power lines, and leaving tens of thousands of Vermonters without electricity. Gusts of up to 70 mph were recorded in some areas.
As of 1:45 p.m. Friday, vtoutages.org reported more than 1,200 power outage events statewide, affecting more than 68,000 customers. About 7,800 of those customers were in Rutland County.
At a briefing Friday morning, Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials urged Vermonters to exercise caution and plan to be off the roads by 4 p.m., when temperatures were expected to plummet, creating icy conditions.
"We anticipate more and possibly prolonged power outages and difficult, if not, dangerous driving conditions," Scott said, calling the storm "unique."
The governor encouraged those without power or heat, or in need of assistance to call 211.
