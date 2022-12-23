Rutland rainbow

A rainbow appears over downtown Rutland on Friday afternoon following a devastating windstorm that tore through the region, leaving one Castleton woman dead and tens of thousands of Vermonters without power.

 Ed Coats / staff photo

A Castleton woman died when a tree fell on her during an intense windstorm Friday morning, police said.

Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the name of the 51-year-old woman was not being released as of noon Friday pending notification of next of kin. He said the call came in from East Creek Drive at 7:16 a.m.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

