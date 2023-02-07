BRANDON — Bill Moore has been tapped to become the interim town manager after David Atherton leaves the post later this month; meanwhile, Moore and the current select board chairman say they plan to apply for the full-time role.
Seth Hopkins, board chair, said Tuesday that several people suggested he apply for the job after Atherton’s announcement that he is leaving.
Hopkins also is running for reelection to his one-year seat on the board. He won’t be able to do both.
“It will depend on timing,” he said. “If they choose the town manager before the town meeting, and they choose someone else, I’m going to keep running for select board; and if they choose me, I’ll have to not stand for select board because they’re incompatible offices; and if they choose after town meeting, we’ll have to deal with that if it comes.”
Hopkins was appointed to the board in 2015. He’s lived in Brandon, running a bicycle and hiking tour business with his wife, since 2005.
“I think (Atherton) was super productive and he got a ton of stuff done that needed to happen, not the least of which was Segment Six, and I think at this point the town has turned a corner from rebuilding, and maybe a different skill set is going to be helpful,” he said.
Hopkins recused himself from a special board meeting held Jan. 30, where several decisions were made with regard to the town’s future leadership.
According to the minutes of that meeting, after an executive session, the board offered the interim town manager role to Moore, who accepted. His first day was to be Monday, and he’ll hold the job until a new town manager is chosen. The board also decided to increase his pay during this period, though the minutes don’t say by how much. The minutes also indicate Moore will apply for the full-time job.
Selectman Tim Guiles said on Tuesday that the board hasn’t yet received Moore’s application but it expects to.
Moore didn’t return calls on Tuesday. According to Guiles, it was decided at the Jan. 30 meeting that the town’s manager search will be done in-house, meaning by town staff and not an outside agency. He said that ads have been placed in the Rutland Herald and will be placed in VTDigger and Seven Days. It also will use local social media pages to draw applicants.
Guiles said at least one person from Tennessee had applied.
“The board voted to reach locally rather than try to reach far away,” he said. “And we are not declining any applications, which is why we accepted one from Tennessee. But there’s a clear interest in trying to get someone who knows our community and who lives and works nearby.”
He noted that he’s speaking as one board member, not for the full board.
Guiles said the board doesn’t seem to be looking for someone with the same skills as Atherton.
“There’s a number of aspects from public works director, which Dave currently runs, which we used to have a full-time person for, and then there’s economic development, which currently Bill Moore does. And there’s been some conversation about whether that could go into the town manager or not, but these are all very fluid conversations,” he said.
According to the minutes of the Jan. 30 meeting, the board voted to establish a diversity and inclusion committee to assist the board with the town manager search. The committee will be able to participate in interviews and make recommendations to the board, which will have the final say in hiring.
Guiles said that when Atherton announced he’d be leaving the role of town manager on Feb. 21, his resignations for his other town posts became effective immediately. Among Atherton’s roles was emergency management director. Guiles said that the board met and appointed Hopkins to serve as emergency management director with Guiles as his assistant, since both have had some level of Federal Emergency Management Agency training.
Atherton said in a past interview that he’s accepted the job of town manager in neighboring Pittsford, where he’ll start in early March.
