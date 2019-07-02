BRANDON — A family of eight was out of town on a Make-A-Wish trip when their home on Newton Road was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
“We don’t even know how to explain our feelings right now,” said Brandi Whitney-Backus in a phone interview Tuesday. “I appreciate all our friends and family calling us and offering to help.”
Whitney-Backus lives at 38 Newton Road with her husband, Ken Backus, and their six children, who range in age from 11 to 18. She said they’ve lived there for about 18 years.
The family had been in Hawaii for the past week or so, helped by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, said Brandi Whitney-Backus. Her daughter, 11-year-old Novalee, has spina bifida and has always wanted to go to Hawaii.
She said the family is scheduled to be back in Vermont by Wednesday. Their first priority is collecting their dog, then seeing what they can salvage from their home.
Friends of the family have created a GoFundMe page at bit.ly/0703GoFundMe
Deputy Chief Scott Trask, of the Brandon Fire Department, said at the scene Tuesday the department was summoned to 38 Newton Road, a double-wide mobile home, at approximately 9 a.m. for a reported fire. They found the home almost completely engulfed by flames. Initial reports said people were trapped in the home, but this wasn’t the case, he said. The fire was under control within 45 minutes, but firefighters spent several hours putting out hot spots.
Trask said he wasn’t aware of any injuries, or lost pets.
Whitney-Backus said her friends and family have found one of their two dogs, but it’s not clear if the other escaped the fire. She said there were several cats in the home, and some have been seen around the area, but it’s not clear how many escaped.
Detective Sgt. Tom Williams, a fire investigator with the Vermont State Police, said at the scene that he was contacted by the Brandon Fire Department to determine a cause and origin for the fire. He said the cause as of Tuesday is undetermined and not considered suspicious. It’s believed the fire started in a back bedroom where an air conditioner had been, but the fire left little evidence to fully determine a cause.
Williams wrote in a news release that one dog, one cat and one kitten were rescued from the fire, leaving five cats, three kittens and a dog unaccounted for. The home is considered a total loss with damage exceeding $100,000.
