Autumn Beckett is very excited to have a new home where she can play hide-and-seek with her brother, Scott Van Nostrand, 14, and live in a bedroom with walls that are a blue shade she picked out.
Autumn, an energetic 8-year-old, seems to be everywhere in the Griswold Drive home on Friday, while her mother, Danielle Beckett, explains how she was awarded the newest Habitat for Humanity of Rutland County home.
Beckett, a 2003 graduate of Rutland High School, is working full-time and hopes to enter the nursing program at Castleton University where she’s already taking classes.
She’s already living in Rutland but a woman who works at Danielle’s bank recommended she consider applying for the Habitat home.
The Rutland affiliate of Habitat had been looking for someone like Danielle. Dick Malley, co-chairman of the affiliate’s board, had been telling the attendees at Project VISION for weeks that the Griswold Drive home was nearing completion but a family had not been found to live there.
The owner of a Habitat home is required to buy it, but Malley pointed out, during an interview on Thursday, the homes are much more affordable than the average commercial home because they are built with volunteer labor and from materials that are provided at a reduced price by companies whose owners believe in Habitat’s mission.
Danielle said she found out on Halloween that she and her children had been selected to be the new homeowners.
“It’s pretty exciting and scary at the same time because buying your first house is always scary,” she said.
Between work and school, Danielle said she doesn’t have much free time but what she has she spends at the house in an effort to provide the labor required of the recipient of a Habitat home.
“I’ve been putting in time. I’ve been doing painting. They taught me how to lay flooring, so I’ve laid the rest of this flooring. I’ve laid Autumn’s bedroom and the half bedroom and half of my bedroom. I’ve been doing some staining on the windowsills. I’ve been putting in a lot of time and energy here which, I guess, shows I’m pretty interested in owning my own house,” Danielle said at the house on Friday.
She pointed out all the color on the walls that wasn’t off-white, like the red in the kitchen and the blue in Autumn’s bedroom, is paint Danielle did herself.
Autumn said she likes the house because, she said, pointing upstairs, “there’s a toy room up there.”
Malley said Habitat’s building volunteers hope to have the Griswold Drive home finished by January but said there will still be some paperwork to be completed before Danielle and her family move in.
Malley said he knows Beckett has worked in her personal life, with her family, work and school, and on the house.
“I don’t know how she does it but I admire her tremendously. The initiative she’s taking is wonderful to help her family,” Malley said.
Finding occupants for the home is one big development for the Rutland affiliate, while the other is the determination that the next home will be built on Crescent Street.
Malley said he hopes applicants will come forward to show interest in the Crescent Street home.
“A lot of people eliminate themselves because they think, ‘Well, I’ll never qualify.’ It’s sort of like me. ‘I’ll never win the lottery.’ Of course, if I don’t play, I’ll never win. Well, this is not a lottery. It doesn’t cost anything to pick up the phone (and call the Rutland affiliate),” Malley said.
Malley said the volunteers at Habitat enjoy working with people to help them find a path to owning their own home.
The Rutland affiliate will look for financial support and volunteers to work on their next project, the Crescent Street home.
“The rate of what we can do is proportional to the support we receive from our community. So far it’s been wonderful. We’re very grateful for it,” he said.
Malley is co-chairman of the Rutland Habitat board with John Berryhill, an architect who designs the homes including the one that will soon belong to Beckett and her family.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.