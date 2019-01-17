A Castleton family wants to turn the long-vacant Flory’s Plaza into an entertainment hotspot for adults, children and especially teenagers.
“I guess we’re ready to start doing some construction and remodeling,” said Don Folsom on Thursday at the plaza on Business Route 4 just west of the Rutland Town Fire Station. “Right now we own Jump Fore Fun down on Granger Street, where we offer bounce houses, a little blacklight mini golf course. We brought in some arcades. We do birthday parties there. We’re running out of room and want to expand more.”
Folsom and his wife, Casie, bought Jump Fore Fun in May after the former owner mentioned to them she planned to close the Granger Street business in two weeks. Folsom said he happened to see some buildings being demolished at Flory’s Plaza earlier this year and after speaking with workers there, was put in touch with the Flory family who’ve owned it since it was built in the 1970s.
John Flory said Thursday that the Folsoms have signed a 3-year lease-to-own agreement, and he’s excited to see what they’ll do with the place.
“Part of the reason we partnered with (Folsom) was, we believe in him,” Flory said.
Flory’s grandfather, John D. Flory Sr., started the plaza in the 1970s. It’s hosted several small vehicle dealerships, a snack bar famous for its 49-cent hamburgers and a garage, among other businesses. It’s been vacant for the past 8 years, since the U.S. Post Office pulled out.
Folsom said his family will do as much of the required renovation work as possible by themselves. The building needs to be cleared out and cleaned, and will require somewhere around $150,000 in renovations. While the structure is in good shape with no asbestos or mold, it does have a leaky roof and is without water or power.
“We boarded up all the windows; we did have vagrants using it for a place to stay,” he said. “They actually fashioned a little campfire. Fortunately, it has a concrete floor.”
He hopes all the necessary work will be done within 6 to 9 months. Summers are something of a slow time for the bounce-house business, he said, especially when the weather is hot; people head to swimming holes or pools.
“We’re hoping to add a second blacklight mini golf course, hopefully a couple more party rooms so we can offer more time slots for parties, hopefully, a play structure for the little kids and more arcades. Hopefully, some kind of a teen lounge area,” he said.
He seemed especially keen on creating a spot for older kids and teenagers to hang out.
“Back in the day you could go to a bowling alley and play pool or whatever after school, but most of those places are gone now and they don’t have pool tables even if they’re there,” he said. “It’s tough. There’s a lot of kids going out and getting in trouble because they have no place to just hang out and feel comfortable.”
The new location is far more visible than Jump Fore Fun’s current spot, he said. He’s heard from several people who’ve booked Jump Fore Fun’s space that they never knew it existed until recently.
The bouncy houses, Folsom thinks, will go on the side of the building closest to the road. It has a basement area for mini golf. Folsom said he and the family want to lease some of the building to a food vendor.
Moving out of the city also makes sense financially for the business, he said.
“With the city’s different taxes and stuff, we get hit with the entertainment and bar tax, so the city gets 1 percent of our proceeds, and the city also has a tax on property owned by the business,” Folsom said. “With the different property taxes and stuff it’s ... not cost effective to run a business in Rutland City, especially a small business.”
Jump Fore Fun is open Fridays and weekends.
“When we move in here we’ll be open probably 5 days a week, closed mid-week, that way we can pick up any Monday holidays and stuff like that,” he said.
This will likely mean some hiring, but Folsom has concerns about a possible $15 minimum wage hike being considered in the Legislature. Right now, he said, Jump Fore Fun is affordable. Prices will have to rise some due to the increase in overhead, but he worries finding part-time help at a $15 minimum wage will force prices up above what the area can afford.
“If we were in Glens Falls (New York) we’d be charging six to seven times what we charge now for just what we offer,” he said. “This area I don’t think has the economic demographics to support it, that kind of pricing.”
Folsom said the Flory’s Plaza sign will remain where it is, a nod to the past, when that stretch of road bustled with activity and lights. The 45-acre lot offers a great deal of space with the smaller buildings now gone. Folsom said his dream, perhaps 6 or 7 years from now, is to have go-karts and other outdoor activities available.
“My oldest kid, (Jayanna) she’s so excited at Jump Fore Fun, she wants to be able to take on more responsibility,” Folsom said. “She’s only 8, but she wants to run the register, she does all the ticket redemption.”
His youngest, Jazlyn, 6, also liked to help with the business.
