Behind every last name are the recipes passed down through generations, the holiday traditions, infamous stories told and retold, the similarity in likeness, and the quiet, unseen everyday moments that form identity and mirror the mystery of how family connects us like a magnet.
This past weekend a local family with roots in Vermont that date back more than a century celebrated its first family reunion in 31 years with an emerging theme: Even relatives who were gone long before you were born can impact your life.
People came all the way from Texas, from Tennessee, from Maryland, Georgia and Maine, and from Vermont. The farthest traveled all the way from France for the Broza Family Reunion that took place this past Saturday at the Rutland Country Club.
The Brozas — a name that means birch tree — have been a big part of the West Rutland community since William (Wojciech) and Caroline (Karolina) arrived from Poland in 1905 and went on to have one of those huge families that make a community special. The Broza lineage made its mark on the community in many ways, some recounted at the reunion with the famous Tony's Polka Band from Albany playing in the background.
“My mom’s grandmother and grandfather grew up a few miles from each other (in Poland) but they met in this small town in Vermont,” said Matthew Roy, 51, who many refer to as the family historian. “But as I learned the history it’s not so surprising because a big portion of that region in Poland ended up immigrating (to West Rutland). There’s a specific connection between West Rutland and this one parish back in southeastern Poland.”
“My mom’s grandmother came here with two of her sisters,” Roy said. “She had 15 kids, and one of her sisters had 14 kids, and another sister had 11 kids, so between the three women there were 40 kids.”
Christina Bordeau, 45, who grew up in Rutland is the granddaughter of John J. Broza, who was one of 15 children, and the father of her mother, Carol. She says the reunion was important to all of them “to try to foster the bonds of the family,” who are spread out now and don’t have the opportunity to see each other, many of whom had never even met.
“My mother’s father was one of 15 children,” said Bordeau. “There is one living sibling left and that’s my great Aunt Jane who’s 89. She was the baby of 15.”
“We have one remaining descendant still alive, Jane Broza Lawrence, and part of this reunion is in honor of her,” said Monica Gawet, 60, whose grandfather started JP Gawet Marble and Granite in 1919. “She’s our direct descendant from that first generation of Polish folks that were born in West Rutland. She’s 89, sharp as a tack, and she’s the torch bearer, she’s the honoree.”
“I grew up in Center Rutland,” Gawet said, “But the Broza family grew up on Pleasant Street in West Rutland and my mom’s dad worked in the factory there. They were a big part of the Polish community and quarry activity in West Rutland.”
Orator Mary Reczek, who is considered West Rutland’s historian by many, lived next door to the Brozas and shared the stories she remembered that colored in what West Rutland was like then — only one neighbor had a phone, some houses still had dirt floors, people walked to church because no one had cars. It was said that many Poles immigrated there because the hills reminded them of home in Poland.
Gawet guessed that at least a third of the nearly 100 people attending had never met each other. “I’m here with my husband Gus and my three adult boys, and some of my cousins’ kids have never met. That was something I felt was important — I realized how easy it is for people to fade away from one another. And I’ve never met Matthew. We’ve been friends digitally for years and I can’t wait to hug him.”
The last reunion was held 31 years ago in 1991 when five or six of the siblings were still alive. Gawet, Bordeau and Lawrence’s daughter, Michelle Eastman, decided it was time. It was no small task organizing almost 100 people from all over the country and they spent more than a year planning the reunion.
Gawet recalled a specific memory that she said, “gave me that appreciation and love for my family.”
“I remember my mother sitting on a chair with the old corded phone talking to her sister Mary, who lived in New Jersey, maybe every other week. And sometimes when they didn’t want you to know what they were saying they’d speak in Polish.”
And Roy, who grew up in Cuttingsville as one of five kids, said that the Polish traditions instilled in them are alive today.
“My mom grew up in a Polish-American environment and that’s part of our identity,” Roy said. “We grew up listening to Polish radio hour every Sunday after church, she makes a mean babka bread, and every Easter she makes a polish soup that she learned to make from her mom — who learned to make it from her mom — and it’s just like what you can find in that region of Poland today, the sour soup.”
“Her grandkids call her Bapce,” Roy added. “They are sixth-generation Vermonters, but it’s still a part of our identity and I think that’s what’s great about America: You can have plural identities. So the Polish tradition lives on.”
Bordeau agreed.
“My Polish family is incredibly special to me,” she said. “(They) exemplified hard work, faith, sacrifice and courage ... (and) instilled in us the importance of familial relationships, and celebrating our heritage. My mother, Carol Broza Bordeau, kept our many Easter Polish traditions alive, and those are beautiful memories which are in my heart forever.”
“I learned a lot from the immigrants that I never realized until I was an adult,” Reczek said. “Mom and dad were big influences in life but neighbors and extended family were a big part then, too.”
“It’s not just parents who define who you are it’s the people around you,” she said. “Most probably never (met their) grandparents, but those are the people you have to thank for who you are.”
