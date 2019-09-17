A criminal court judge said Tuesday that eight years was not a long sentence for murder, but that he hoped the murder conviction that came with it gave closure to the victim’s family.
Frank Weir, 57, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, suspended with probation except for eight years to serve, for second-degree murder in the 2016 killing of Donna Marzilli. The sentence is part of a plea deal made in March, the acceptance of which was delayed by the court pending the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.
“The court recognizes that this is a somewhat unusual sentence, but the court recognizes that it was important to the family that the conviction be for murder,” Judge David Fenster said.
The sentence is concurrent to the 65-month sentence imposed earlier this year in U.S. District court on a federal firearms charge related to the case. Weir is in federal custody and, with credit for time served, is expected to remain so for roughly the duration of his Vermont sentence. Fenster noted that Weir would be on probation for the rest of his life and could be returned to prison for any violations.
Weir, who cried after pleading guilty in March, apologized to Marzilli’s family Tuesday.
“I loved Donna very much, and I always will love her,” he said. “She always wanted a stone house in the country. I went to my mother and I bought her that house. ... I’d just like to say I’m deeply sorry, and I regret everything that happened.”
Weir and Marzilli were partners for 26 years, living together in Shrewsbury. Neighbors described Weir as an alcoholic who would start drinking shortly after waking up, and family members described Weir listening to Marzilli’s phone calls, reading her emails and stealing her paychecks.
Vermont State Police said Weir called them the morning of the shooting and portrayed the incident as an accident and self-defense, saying Marzilli had pulled a gun on him during an argument, and it went off as he grabbed it from her. That story was contradicted, police said, by the fact that the .40 caliber semi-automatic Glock had safety mechanisms preventing an accidental discharge and that it was a foot away from Marzilli when it went off. Also, relatives told police Marzilli had grown fed up with Weir and was leaving him.
Police said they found 47 other guns in the home, including a machine gun with an obliterated serial number, which triggered the federal charge.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said she and defense attorney Peter Langrock approached federal prosecutors together seeking an “upward sentence” in that case, which was part of why she agreed to a “relatively lower sentence” on the murder charge. She said there was the potential for a conviction on a lesser charge of manslaughter if the case went to trial, based on Weir’s claim that there was a struggle for the gun.
“I don’t know if the jury would have believed that, but it was a risk,” she said.
Langrock said the federal case was the only time he had asked a prosecutor to give his client a longer sentence, but that Weir had medical issues that would be better treated in the federal prison system than in the Mississippi facility Weir would be sent to under contract with the Vermont Department of Corrections — a prison Langrock called a “hellhole.”
Langrock said there was the possibility not just of a manslaughter verdict, but of acquittal.
“My client has no recollection of exactly what happened,” Langrock said. “There were several guns in the house. ... The reports are there were indications of a struggle. ... There was no animosity. He loved the woman that died. What we have here is a very tragic situation. ... Forcing a trial would not be to the advantage of anyone.”
Fenster, however, questioned whether the deal actually had the support of Marzilli’s family, saying statements quoted in the pre-sentencing investigation made it sound like it did not.
Ultimately, Michael Marzilli stepped forward, saying that as the victim’s niece and only blood relative at the hearing, the rest of the family present had designated him to speak on their behalf.
“We’re not happy,” he said. “However ... we want closure. I speak with my grandmother at least once a week. ... She’s ready to go. She just wants closure. ... As for my other aunts, you have to understand that they’re very emotional and sometimes their anger gets the best of them when they are given an opportunity to speak. Nobody’s happy. The emotions are very, very raw. We want closure and are ready to accept this deal.”
