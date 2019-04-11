A local man is being held at the Rutland jail after police said he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old beginning in 2013.
Arthur P. Seward, 55, of East Wallingford, has been cited for sexual assault on a child and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Detective Ryan Ashe, an officer with the Rutland City Police Department who works with the Rutland Unit for Special Investigations and the Child First Advocacy Center, said detectives began an investigation in March after receiving a report about an alleged sexual assault from 2013.
Based on the investigation detectives believe Seward had a sexual relationship with a child who worked on his farm as part of a 4-H project, according to a press release.
The child was 14 at the beginning of the relationship, Ashe said.
The release said police believe the sexual relationship continued through 2015.
Ashe said detectives from the Rutland City Police Department and the Rutland Town Police Department arrested Seward on Wednesday.
He is being held at the Rutland jail, according to the Vermont Dept. of Corrections inmate locator.
If convicted of the charge of sexual assault on a child, Seward would face a mandatory minimum penalty of three years in jail and a maximum sentence of life in prison. If convicted of the lewd and lascivious conduct with a child charge, Seward would face a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in jail and a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail.
