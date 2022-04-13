Two members of the Board of Aldermen have some questions for the farmers' market.
The board voted last week to approve the $500 waiver fee for the summer market and then to have the Community and Economic Development Committee look at whether the fee covers the market's costs to the city and at the future of the winter market.
Board member Sharon Davis said Wednesday that she had wanted to make the summer market's waiver contingent on the winter market returning to the city and she was disappointed in herself for backing down and voting to let the market go forward ahead of the discussion. Board member William Gillam stressed that he supports the market but questioned the sufficiency of the waiver to cover the city's expenses in closing off streets for the market.
"My concern was that they're not in the city," Davis said. "Us, the Board of Aldermen on behalf of the taxpayers, have waived those fees for years."
The summer market is actually two farmers' markets run by separate organizations — the Vermont Farmers' market, which also runs the winter market, and the Rutland County Farmers market — both occupying Depot Park and are handled collectively by the city. Instead of each vendor having to be individually licensed by the city and each paying a $350 fee, the city charges a $500 fee, split by the two organizations, for the market to use the park.
The winter market has been held for several years at the Vermont Farmers Food Center, but the state ordered the main building there, Farmers Hall, to close in January following the discovery that contamination beneath the building had affected air quality. The winter market relocated to the Cortina Inn, formerly known as the Holiday Inn, in Rutland Town — despite, Davis said, efforts to find them a spot in the city, such as the gym at the Rutland Recreation Community Center.
"That concerned me," she said. "The waiver is a huge deal ... They bring business downtown. They bring traffic downtown. ... I don't think anybody, past or present on the board has any issue with that, but I think it's a two-way street."
Paul Horton, president of the Vermont Farmers Market, said the gym wasn't available when the organization would need it.
"It's scheduled many Saturdays," he said. "If you look at the Rutland Rec website, you'll see how scheduled it is. ... The path of least resistance and the way that was open to us was the Cortina."
Horton said the season has been "OK," but the organization hopes to return to the VFFC next winter.
"There's been an awful lot of money lost here with vendors and the farmers' market organization," he said. "We've made the best of it. The Cortina has been fine. As hosts, they've been fine, but our customers expect to see us at VFFC."
VFFC Executive Director Heidi Lynch said last month the organization expects to be able to reopen the building in the fall. She said Wednesday that environmental testing was underway and they would know more about next steps in early May.
Judith Dark, president of the Rutland County Farmers Market, said she hoped the board would remember her organization was distinct from Horton's and has nothing to do with the winter farmers market.
"We're very content with our part of the market and what we're doing," she said. "I feel the city takes the market as a very positive experience for the downtown of Rutland. ... We are separate entities, and I just don't know what to say."
Gillam raised the issue of whether the fee covered expenses a few years ago and he said Wednesday the discussion never went anywhere. He said the market competes with a number of downtown businesses that pay property taxes.
"It's not just produce," he said of the vendors. "It's clothing. It's food prepared. It's baked goods."
Gillam said he would also like to figure out some way to relieve parking pressures created by the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.